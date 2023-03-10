A winter storm is predicted to hit New York tonight

Some snow is on the way this weekend.

Just when New York is about to spring forward and start enjoying the cherry blossoms and all the Hallmarks of spring, like the gorgeous The Orchid Show, another winter storm approaches.

According to the National Weather Service, rain this evening will turn into snow after 4am but snow accumulation is predicted to be less than 1 inch.

On Saturday morning, it’ll all become rain after 10am and gradually end. But that’s when it’ll get frigid. Temperatures will be in the low 40s but wind chill values will be between 25 and 35.

The wintery weather is actually part of a bigger winter storm that is moving toward the coast, likely to bring several inches of snow to Upstate New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

NBC New York predicts that NYC may get 1-3 inches of snow while Upstate near Poughkeepsie could get 1-3 inches, and the area near Scranton, Pennsylvania may get 5-8 inches.

New York City, either way, will have slushy roads on Saturday morning, so it’s best to stay in or head to some of NYC’s best museum exhibits, bookstore cafes and brunch spots.

Stay safe, New York!