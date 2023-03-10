New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
New York City in the snow.
Photograph: Shutterstock

A winter storm is predicted to hit New York tonight

Some snow is on the way this weekend.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

Just when New York is about to spring forward and start enjoying the cherry blossoms and all the Hallmarks of spring, like the gorgeous The Orchid Show, another winter storm approaches.

According to the National Weather Service, rain this evening will turn into snow after 4am but snow accumulation is predicted to be less than 1 inch.

RECOMMENDED: These amazing public artworks will wow you this winter

On Saturday morning, it’ll all become rain after 10am and gradually end. But that’s when it’ll get frigid. Temperatures will be in the low 40s but wind chill values will be between 25 and 35. 

The wintery weather is actually part of a bigger winter storm that is moving toward the coast, likely to bring several inches of snow to Upstate New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. 

NBC New York predicts that NYC may get 1-3 inches of snow while Upstate near Poughkeepsie could get 1-3 inches, and the area near Scranton, Pennsylvania may get 5-8 inches.

New York City, either way, will have slushy roads on Saturday morning, so it’s best to stay in or head to some of NYC’s best museum exhibits, bookstore cafes and brunch spots.

Stay safe, New York!

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Spring

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

        The best things in life are free.

        Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!