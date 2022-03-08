Balthazar pledges to donate every penny from tonight's dinner service to help Ukraine

The restaurant takes in between $35,000 and $40,000 on an average Tuesday.

You can add Balthazar to the growing list of New York businesses who are trying their best to help Ukrainians affected by the current war.

Balthazar's owner Keith McNally announced on Twitter that the restaurant will be donating all proceeds from tonight's dinner service to UNICEF's Protect the Children fund for Ukraine.

In his post, the restaurateur also revealed that, on an average Tuesday, Balthazar takes in between $35,000 and $40,000. Expect McNally to publish the exact earnings figure from tonight's service tomorrow morning.

The downtown spot is the latest New York City business to make public its efforts to help the Eastern European country. The New York Public Library, for example, just released a list of books to help better understand Ukraine's history and Greenpoint cookbook store Archestratus hosted a big bake sale to raise funds for the cause this past weekend.

Several small businesses in the East Village's Little Ukraine neighborhood have also showed up and NYC landmarks like the Empire State Building and One World Trade Center have been lighting up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine.

As an event starker display of New York's allegiance to the Ukrainian cause, Governor Kathy Hochul signed an executive order on February 27 effectively ending all the state's business with Russia.

If you're looking to help the situation as well, here are six ways to do so from New York City.