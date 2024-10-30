This new map has your holiday plans sorted, from Halloween through New Year’s Eve.

Spending the holidays in New York City is one of the best things you can do because there’s nothing quite like it, from the spooky decorations and libations for Halloween to the sparkling festivities of New Year’s Eve. New Yorkers go all out.

Time Out is always across all the best happenings in NYC for every season. We already have lists of our picks for the best things to do for Halloween, how to celebrate the holiday season and even New Year’s ready to go! To help you easily access this information, we’ve created a new interactive map highlighting the best holiday picks from around the world, from New York to Singapore.

RECOMMENDED: The 38 coolest neighborhoods in the world

From the most iconic holiday happenings to under-the-radar attractions only locals know about, this map will be updated with seasonal happenings throughout the year. Each event is hand-picked by us, so you know you’ll be looking at the best. You can zoom around this useful new tool and make it your go-to map from now through New Year’s Eve.

A few points already on the map for Halloween include Monster Ball at Upper West Side’s intimate speakeasy dinner theater from Joe Germanotta—yes, that’s Lady Gaga’s father—tonight, Wednesday, October 30, the always frightening Ridgewood Haunted Asylum and the Feast of Signs & Symbols, a lush, interactive re-imagining of The Eleusinian Mysteries—specifically the story of Persephone and Hades—told via three acts across five stories in a secret Soho location.