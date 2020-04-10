Dominique Ansel is hosting a free live-streamed baking class tomorrow

Ever wanted to know how the Cronut came to be such a hit? New York’s famed pastry chef, Dominique Ansel is the latest food world celebrity to host a virtual class (you might’ve tuned in for Christina Tosi from Milk Bar’s baking club) that anyone can attend without leaving home. Tomorrow, Saturday, April 11th at 2pm ET/11am PT, the confectionery expert is hosting a free, live-streamed event where he’ll be answering questions about all things pastry. The talk is being hosted via MasterClass, an online educational platform.

SoHo's Dominique Ansel Bakery has continued to stay open during the pandemic, making his Cronuts, sourdough bread and other sweet staples available at your fingertips for delivery—without the lines down the block. And you might just want to grab one while you tune into the talk, so you can snack along with one of the best desserts in NYC.



For those of you who might be trying their hands at baking right now, you can have up-close-and-personal access to Ansel to ask him all those secret, technical questions...such as how much cream does a cream puff need for the perfect ratio? Or what is the perfect baking temperature to make those Dominique Ansel chocolate cookie cups? Or, even, what is the best baking chocolate? Perhaps, when this is all over, you, too, can start planning for your own bakery.