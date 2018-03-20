Free things to do in NYC every single day this spring

It's finally spring in NYC! Do you know what we love about the return of the warmer months? Many of the best things to do in spring are free! To usher in the season of blooms, we’ve created a list of the best free event happening every single day from March 20 until the first day of summer. On the docket are gratis activities in NYC parks, fitness classes, comedy shows, spring festivals and more. So put your wallet away and enjoy the perks of the city.

RECOMMENDED: Free things to do in NYC guide

March

Mar 21

The Fancy Show; The Douglass; 8:30–10:30pm

Mar 22

Morning Fitness at Fort Tyron Park; 7:30–8:30am

Mar 23

Spring Dance-A-Thon; J Hood Wright Park; 4–8pm

Mar 24

Morningside Park Easter Celebration; 10am–12:30pm

Mar 25

NYRR Open Run: Marine Park; 9–10am

Mar 26

Tour of Gracie Mansion; 10–10:50am

Mar 27

STEVIE (a comedy show); Our Wicked Lady; 8–11pm

Mar 28

Boot Camp; Bryant Park; 6:30–7:30am

Mar 29

Special Express Arts; Poe Park Visitor Center; 11am-noon

Mar 30

Ladies Get Coffee: New York; Hotel Chantelle; 8–10am

Mar 31

Barnyard Egg Hunt; Queens County Farm Museum; 11am–3pm

April

Apr 1

Brooklyn Flea at Dumbo; noon

Apr 2

Reggae Night; Velvet Brooklyn; 8–11pm

Apr 3

Macy's Flower Show; Macy's Herald Square; at various times

Apr 4

Full Moon Comedy; Starr Bar; 8–10pm

Apr 5

The Black Swan: A New Musical based on Swan Lake; Bar Thalia; 9–11pm

Apr 6

Spring Break in Prospect Park; noon–5pm

Apr 7

Japanese Cherry Blossom Festival; Pelham Art Center; 1:30–3:30pm

Apr 8

Free Puppies: A Stand Up Comedy Show For People Who Like Puppies; The Lantern Comedy Club; 6pm

Apr 9

Visit Socrates Sculpture Park

Apr 10

Enjoy the views of the Central Park Mall

Apr 11

Central Park Tour: Stroll to Strawberry Fields; Columbus Circle Information Kiosk in Central Park; 2–2:30pm

Apr 12

Central Park Tour: Iconic Views of Central Park; Dairy Visitor Center & Gift Shop in Central Park; 11am–12:30pm

Apr 13

Fencing; Bryant Park; 1:30–2:30pm

Apr 14

Second Saturday Bike Park Orientation Days at Highbridge; 131 Fort George Avenue; 10am–3pm

Apr 15

Earth Day; Union Square; noon

Apr 16

Tour of Gracie Mansion; 11–11:50am

Apr 17

Morning Fitness at Fort Tyron Park; 7:30–8:30am

Apr 18

Disco Lives! 1970's Dance Party!; Iguana New York; 7–11:30pm

Apr 19

Writing/Performance Lab; Tompkins Square Library; 5:30–7pm

Apr 20

Flying High; House of Yes; 10pm

Apr 21

Cherry Blossom Festival; Randall's Island Park; noon-4pm

Apr 22

Earth Day Celebration; Prospect Park; 1–4pm

Apr 23

The Folio is Female: Great Women of Shakespeare; Bryant Park; 6–8pm

Apr 24

Central Park Tour: Southern Welcome tour; Inside the Park at Fifth Ave and 61st St; 2–3pm

Apr 25

Central Park Spring Blooms: Conservatory Garden Tour; Vanderbilt Gate in Central Park; noon–1:30pm

Apr 26

Have a picnic in Bryant Park

Apr 27

8th Annual Shakespeare's Birthday Sonnet Slam; Central Park; 1–4pm

Apr 28

Street Games; Thomas Jefferson Park; 11am–3pm

Apr 29

Freshwater Fishing; Crotona Nature Center in Crotona Park; noon–1:30pm

Apr 30

Tour of Gracie Mansion; 11–11:50am

May

May 1

Central Park Tour: Stroll to Strawberry Fields; Columbus Circle Information Kiosk in Central Park; 2–2:30pm

May 2

Dance Party; Bryant Park; 6–8:30pm

May 3

Arts, Culture & Fun: Jazz with the Phil Young Experience; Hansborough Recreation Center, 35 W 134th St; 1–2pm

May 4

Bike New York; Pier 36 at Basketball City; 10am

May 5

Voice Cult: Come Sing; House of Yes; 1:30–3pm

May 6

Dusty Film & Animation Festival; various places and times

May 7

Tour of Gracie Mansion; 10–10:50am

May 8

Organizing for Garden Success: Bylaws; Brooklyn Botanic Garden; 5:30–6pm

May 9

Shape Up Yoga Meditation; Poe Park Visitor Center; 9:30–10am

May 10

Arts, Culture & Fun: Jazz with George Braith; Hansborough Recreation Center; 1–2pm

May 11

Beekeeping; Bryant Park; 12:30–1:30pm

May 12

Holi Hai; Governors Island; 10am

May 13

Japan Day; Central Park; 8am

May 14

Tour of Gracie Mansion; 10–10:50am

May 15

Spring Migration Bird Walk at The Battery with NYC Audubon; Netherland Monument in The Battery; 8–9am

May 16

Shape Up Yoga Meditation; Poe Park Visitor Center; 9:30–10am

May 17

Arts, Culture & Fun: Jazz with Ray Mantilla; Hansborough Recreation Center; 1–2pm

May 18

Central Park Tour: Stroll to Strawberry Fields; Columbus Circle Information Kiosk in Central Park; 2–2:30pm

May 19

Korean Street Festival; between Seventh and Eighth Aves; noon–4pm

May 20

9th Annual International Food Festival; Ninth Ave between 42nd and 57th Sts; 10am–6pm

May 21

Central Park Tour: Southern Welcome tour; Inside the Park at Fifth Ave and 61st St; 2–3pm

May 22

Morning Fitness at Fort Tyron Park; 7:30–8:30am

May 23

Fleet Week; various times and locations

May 24

Fleet Week; various times and locations

May 25

Fleet Week; various times and locations

May 26

Washington Square Outdoor Art Fair; starts at University Place and E 13th St; noon–6pm

May 27

Washington Square Outdoor Art Fair; starts at University Place and E 13th St; noon–6pm

May 28

Memorial Day in Prospect Park; noon–4pm

May 29

Fleet Week; various times and locations

May 30

Central Park Tour: The North Woods; Charles A. Dana Discovery Center; 2–2:30pm

May 31

Shakespeare in the Park: Othello; Delacorte Theater; 8pm

June

June 1

Red Hook Fest; at various locations and times

June 2

Washington Square Outdoor Art Fair; starts at University Place and E 13th St; noon–6pm

June 3

Washington Square Outdoor Art Fair; starts at University Place and E 13th St; noon–6pm

June 4

Walk the High Line

June 5

Shakespeare in the Park: Othello; Delacorte Theater; 8pm

June 6

Shakespeare in the Park: Othello; Delacorte Theater; 8pm

June 7

Shakespeare in the Park: Othello; Delacorte Theater; 8pm

June 8

Shakespeare in the Park: Othello; Delacorte Theater; 8pm

June 9

Outdoor Movie Night at Randall's Island Park: Ferris Bueller's Day Off; Field 81; 8:40–10:40pm

June 10

Big Apple Barbecue; Madison Square Park; 11am–6pm

June 11

Wander the Coney Island Boardwalk

June 12

Museum Mile Festival; at various locations; 2pm

June 13

People-watch in Sheep Meadow

June 14

Ride the Staten Island Ferry

June 15

Shakespeare in the Park: Othello; Delacorte Theater; 8pm

June 16

Mermaid Parade; Coney Island; 1pm

June 17

Egg Rolls, Egg Creams and Empanadas Festival; Museum at Eldridge Street; noon

June 18

Shakespeare in the Park: Othello; Delacorte Theater; 8pm

June 19

Check out the free entertainment in Washington Square Park

June 20

Walk through Green-Wood Cemetery

June 21

Make Music New York; various locations and times

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.​