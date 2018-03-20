Free things to do in NYC every single day this spring

It's finally spring in NYC! Do you know what we love about the return of the warmer months? Many of the best things to do in spring are free! To usher in the season of blooms, we’ve created a list of the best free event happening every single day from March 20 until the first day of summer. On the docket are gratis activities in NYC parks, fitness classes, comedy shows, spring festivals and more. So put your wallet away and enjoy the perks of the city.
RECOMMENDED: Free things to do in NYC guide
March
Mar 21
The Fancy Show; The Douglass; 8:30–10:30pm
Mar 22
Morning Fitness at Fort Tyron Park; 7:30–8:30am
Mar 23
Spring Dance-A-Thon; J Hood Wright Park; 4–8pm
Mar 24
Morningside Park Easter Celebration; 10am–12:30pm
Mar 25
NYRR Open Run: Marine Park; 9–10am
Mar 26
Tour of Gracie Mansion; 10–10:50am
Mar 27
STEVIE (a comedy show); Our Wicked Lady; 8–11pm
Mar 28
Boot Camp; Bryant Park; 6:30–7:30am
Mar 29
Special Express Arts; Poe Park Visitor Center; 11am-noon
Mar 30
Ladies Get Coffee: New York; Hotel Chantelle; 8–10am
Mar 31
Barnyard Egg Hunt; Queens County Farm Museum; 11am–3pm
April
Apr 1
Brooklyn Flea at Dumbo; noon
Apr 2
Reggae Night; Velvet Brooklyn; 8–11pm
Apr 3
Macy's Flower Show; Macy's Herald Square; at various times
Apr 4
Full Moon Comedy; Starr Bar; 8–10pm
Apr 5
The Black Swan: A New Musical based on Swan Lake; Bar Thalia; 9–11pm
Apr 6
Spring Break in Prospect Park; noon–5pm
Apr 7
Japanese Cherry Blossom Festival; Pelham Art Center; 1:30–3:30pm
Apr 8
Free Puppies: A Stand Up Comedy Show For People Who Like Puppies; The Lantern Comedy Club; 6pm
Apr 9
Visit Socrates Sculpture Park
Apr 10
Enjoy the views of the Central Park Mall
Apr 11
Central Park Tour: Stroll to Strawberry Fields; Columbus Circle Information Kiosk in Central Park; 2–2:30pm
Apr 12
Central Park Tour: Iconic Views of Central Park; Dairy Visitor Center & Gift Shop in Central Park; 11am–12:30pm
Apr 13
Fencing; Bryant Park; 1:30–2:30pm
Apr 14
Second Saturday Bike Park Orientation Days at Highbridge; 131 Fort George Avenue; 10am–3pm
Apr 15
Earth Day; Union Square; noon
Apr 16
Tour of Gracie Mansion; 11–11:50am
Apr 17
Morning Fitness at Fort Tyron Park; 7:30–8:30am
Apr 18
Disco Lives! 1970's Dance Party!; Iguana New York; 7–11:30pm
Apr 19
Writing/Performance Lab; Tompkins Square Library; 5:30–7pm
Apr 20
Flying High; House of Yes; 10pm
Apr 21
Cherry Blossom Festival; Randall's Island Park; noon-4pm
Apr 22
Earth Day Celebration; Prospect Park; 1–4pm
Apr 23
The Folio is Female: Great Women of Shakespeare; Bryant Park; 6–8pm
Apr 24
Central Park Tour: Southern Welcome tour; Inside the Park at Fifth Ave and 61st St; 2–3pm
Apr 25
Central Park Spring Blooms: Conservatory Garden Tour; Vanderbilt Gate in Central Park; noon–1:30pm
Apr 26
Have a picnic in Bryant Park
Apr 27
8th Annual Shakespeare's Birthday Sonnet Slam; Central Park; 1–4pm
Apr 28
Street Games; Thomas Jefferson Park; 11am–3pm
Apr 29
Freshwater Fishing; Crotona Nature Center in Crotona Park; noon–1:30pm
Apr 30
Tour of Gracie Mansion; 11–11:50am
May
May 1
Central Park Tour: Stroll to Strawberry Fields; Columbus Circle Information Kiosk in Central Park; 2–2:30pm
May 2
Dance Party; Bryant Park; 6–8:30pm
May 3
Arts, Culture & Fun: Jazz with the Phil Young Experience; Hansborough Recreation Center, 35 W 134th St; 1–2pm
May 4
Bike New York; Pier 36 at Basketball City; 10am
May 5
Voice Cult: Come Sing; House of Yes; 1:30–3pm
May 6
Dusty Film & Animation Festival; various places and times
May 7
Tour of Gracie Mansion; 10–10:50am
May 8
Organizing for Garden Success: Bylaws; Brooklyn Botanic Garden; 5:30–6pm
May 9
Shape Up Yoga Meditation; Poe Park Visitor Center; 9:30–10am
May 10
Arts, Culture & Fun: Jazz with George Braith; Hansborough Recreation Center; 1–2pm
May 11
Beekeeping; Bryant Park; 12:30–1:30pm
May 12
Holi Hai; Governors Island; 10am
May 13
Japan Day; Central Park; 8am
May 14
Tour of Gracie Mansion; 10–10:50am
May 15
Spring Migration Bird Walk at The Battery with NYC Audubon; Netherland Monument in The Battery; 8–9am
May 16
Shape Up Yoga Meditation; Poe Park Visitor Center; 9:30–10am
May 17
Arts, Culture & Fun: Jazz with Ray Mantilla; Hansborough Recreation Center; 1–2pm
May 18
Central Park Tour: Stroll to Strawberry Fields; Columbus Circle Information Kiosk in Central Park; 2–2:30pm
May 19
Korean Street Festival; between Seventh and Eighth Aves; noon–4pm
May 20
9th Annual International Food Festival; Ninth Ave between 42nd and 57th Sts; 10am–6pm
May 21
Central Park Tour: Southern Welcome tour; Inside the Park at Fifth Ave and 61st St; 2–3pm
May 22
Morning Fitness at Fort Tyron Park; 7:30–8:30am
May 23
Fleet Week; various times and locations
May 24
Fleet Week; various times and locations
May 25
Fleet Week; various times and locations
May 26
Washington Square Outdoor Art Fair; starts at University Place and E 13th St; noon–6pm
May 27
Washington Square Outdoor Art Fair; starts at University Place and E 13th St; noon–6pm
May 28
Memorial Day in Prospect Park; noon–4pm
May 29
Fleet Week; various times and locations
May 30
Central Park Tour: The North Woods; Charles A. Dana Discovery Center; 2–2:30pm
May 31
Shakespeare in the Park: Othello; Delacorte Theater; 8pm
June
June 1
Red Hook Fest; at various locations and times
June 2
Washington Square Outdoor Art Fair; starts at University Place and E 13th St; noon–6pm
June 3
Washington Square Outdoor Art Fair; starts at University Place and E 13th St; noon–6pm
June 4
Walk the High Line
June 5
Shakespeare in the Park: Othello; Delacorte Theater; 8pm
June 6
Shakespeare in the Park: Othello; Delacorte Theater; 8pm
June 7
Shakespeare in the Park: Othello; Delacorte Theater; 8pm
June 8
Shakespeare in the Park: Othello; Delacorte Theater; 8pm
June 9
Outdoor Movie Night at Randall's Island Park: Ferris Bueller's Day Off; Field 81; 8:40–10:40pm
June 10
Big Apple Barbecue; Madison Square Park; 11am–6pm
June 11
Wander the Coney Island Boardwalk
June 12
Museum Mile Festival; at various locations; 2pm
June 13
People-watch in Sheep Meadow
June 14
Ride the Staten Island Ferry
June 15
Shakespeare in the Park: Othello; Delacorte Theater; 8pm
June 16
Mermaid Parade; Coney Island; 1pm
June 17
Egg Rolls, Egg Creams and Empanadas Festival; Museum at Eldridge Street; noon
June 18
Shakespeare in the Park: Othello; Delacorte Theater; 8pm
June 19
Check out the free entertainment in Washington Square Park
June 20
Walk through Green-Wood Cemetery
June 21
Make Music New York; various locations and times
Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ