Frieze New York is hosting a virtual art fair this year

New York's art fair season kicked off in late February with The Art Show, the annual event presented by the ADAA (Art Dealers Association of America). It was followed a week later by Armory Week and its cavalcade of satellite fairs. This all happened, of course, before the lockdown forced NYC's art museums and galleries to close. Since then, those same venues have moved online. Now, New York's other big art fair—Frieze—is following suit.

In lieu of its signature big tent on Randall's Island, Frieze has created a mobile app and web-based platform that will go live May 8–15. Visitors will be able to enter over 200 virtual viewing rooms where galleries will show up to 30 works each. Augmented Reality (AR) technology will enable viewers to see the works to scale on their own walls, and also allow them to watch videos and access other content.

Frieze isn't the only fair to have gone virtual: Both Basel Hong Kong and the Dallas Art Fair have done so, as have scores of galleries, to mixed results. According to a report by Artnet News, it seems that only works by brand-name contemporary artists are currently able to sell, which certainly puts emerging artists at a major disadvantage. Since nobody knows when the art world will re-open for business, this will remain the new normal for some time.

In the meantime, you'll be able to attend this year's digital edition of Frieze, because it’s open to all, free of charge. All you have to do is to register online. However, the details of doing that have yet to be finalized, so you may want you check back here in the next couple of weeks.

