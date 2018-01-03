Governors Ball lineup is here, and there are some big surprises

Take a break from your winter-storm prepping to daydream about a warmer time: specifically, this summer and the eighth annual Governors Ball, which takes over NYC's Randalls Island June 1–3. The festival's lineup has been announced, and there's a lot to take in. Eminem, Jack White, Travis Scott and Yeah Yeah Yeahs take the top spots (you did listen to that new Eminem album, right?), joined by Halsey, N.E.R.D. and rising R&b star Khalid. There's also a curious, crossed out name we can only speculate on, though that first letter does kind of look like an L...

Headliners are only part of the equation though. As usual, there's a long list of worthwhile acts to check out, including Youtube-sensation turned pop singer Maggie Rogers, a new collaboration with Mark Ronson and Diplo, human bouncing ball Lil Uzi Vert, jubilant rapper/singer DRAM, Nashville country singer Margo Price, charismatic wordsmith 2 Chainz, passionate indie-rockers Japandroids, electronic/R&B artist Kelela, hip-hop "boy band" Brockhampton (which was one of our favorite acts at Afropunk last year), Oregon rapper Aminé and upstart pop singer Kali Uchis. We didn't even mention Third Eye Blind, who by the way, are playing.

Tickets have been on sale since December, but today before noon you can get them for "special announce day pricing."

To recap: Yes, summer music festival season seems a million miles away—but now that Coachella and GovBall have announced their lineups you at least have something to set your sights (and ears) on.

Governors Ball 2018 lineup

Eminem

Jack White

Travis Scott

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Halsey

N.E.R.D.

Khalid

Chvrches

The Gaslight Anthem (Performing The ‘59 Sound)

Post Malone

Silk City (Diplo + Mark Ronson)

Lil Uzi Vert

Damian ‘Jr. Gong’ Marley

Cut Copy

Sylvan Esso

Galantis

The Glitch Mob

Maggie Rogers

Dirty Projectors

Russ

Manchester Orchestra

6LACK

DRAM

Margo Price

2 Chainz

Japandroids

Kelela

Vic Mensa

Third Eye Blind

Tash Sultana

Brockhampton

Aminé

LANY

Kali Uchis

Alvvays

GoldLink

The Menzingers

Flight Facilities

Wolf Alice

Jay Electronica

Belly

Moses Sumney

AURORA

The Struts

Quinn XCII

Billie Eilish

Middle Kids

Loyle Carner

POND

Two Feet

Knox Fortune

Sir Sly

Westside Gunn & Conway

Alice Merton

A$AP Twelvyy

berhana

Cuco

Slaves (UK)

The Spencer Lee Band

Confidence Man

Lophiile

Mikky Ekko

Lou The Human

The Regrettes