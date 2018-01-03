Governors Ball lineup is here, and there are some big surprises

Take a break from your winter-storm prepping to daydream about a warmer time: specifically, this summer and the eighth annual Governors Ball, which takes over NYC's Randalls Island June 1–3. The festival's lineup has been announced, and there's a lot to take in. Eminem, Jack White, Travis Scott and Yeah Yeah Yeahs take the top spots (you did listen to that new Eminem album, right?), joined by Halsey, N.E.R.D. and rising R&b star Khalid. There's also a curious, crossed out name we can only speculate on, though that first letter does kind of look like an L...
Headliners are only part of the equation though. As usual, there's a long list of worthwhile acts to check out, including Youtube-sensation turned pop singer Maggie Rogers, a new collaboration with Mark Ronson and Diplo, human bouncing ball Lil Uzi Vert, jubilant rapper/singer DRAM, Nashville country singer Margo Price, charismatic wordsmith 2 Chainz, passionate indie-rockers Japandroids, electronic/R&B artist Kelela, hip-hop "boy band" Brockhampton (which was one of our favorite acts at Afropunk last year), Oregon rapper Aminé and upstart pop singer Kali Uchis. We didn't even mention Third Eye Blind, who by the way, are playing.
Tickets have been on sale since December, but today before noon you can get them for "special announce day pricing."
To recap: Yes, summer music festival season seems a million miles away—but now that Coachella and GovBall have announced their lineups you at least have something to set your sights (and ears) on.
Governors Ball 2018 lineup
Eminem
Jack White
Travis Scott
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Halsey
N.E.R.D.
Khalid
Chvrches
The Gaslight Anthem (Performing The ‘59 Sound)
Post Malone
Silk City (Diplo + Mark Ronson)
Lil Uzi Vert
Damian ‘Jr. Gong’ Marley
Cut Copy
Sylvan Esso
Galantis
The Glitch Mob
Maggie Rogers
Dirty Projectors
Russ
Manchester Orchestra
6LACK
DRAM
Margo Price
2 Chainz
Japandroids
Kelela
Vic Mensa
Third Eye Blind
Tash Sultana
Brockhampton
Aminé
LANY
Kali Uchis
Alvvays
GoldLink
The Menzingers
Flight Facilities
Wolf Alice
Jay Electronica
Belly
Moses Sumney
AURORA
The Struts
Quinn XCII
Billie Eilish
Middle Kids
Loyle Carner
POND
Two Feet
Knox Fortune
Sir Sly
Westside Gunn & Conway
Alice Merton
A$AP Twelvyy
berhana
Cuco
Slaves (UK)
The Spencer Lee Band
Confidence Man
Lophiile
Mikky Ekko
Lou The Human
The Regrettes
