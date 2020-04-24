Grab a cup off coffee and this Turkish guru will read your fortune on Zoom

Do you regularly get your fortune read but haven't been able to lately? The Internet is here to help.

As part of Airbnb's relatively new experiences program, Turkish guru Uluç Ülgen is hosting communal reading sessions via Zoom.

"Turkish coffee fortune reading is an authentic tradition dating back to the Ottoman empire of the 1600s," reads the official description of the experience. "After drinking this sweet, espresso-like coffee, it is customary to read one's fortune from the remaining coffee grinds."

For $29, folks get to sign up for a one-hour group session. All you need is your own cup of coffee—it doesn't need to be Turkish!—and an open mind.

Ülgen is no stranger to the craft. Since 2014, the host of The Turkish Coffee Therapy—group fortune readings inspired by Uluç's father's own sessions—has been welcoming folks to his East Village, New York for a cup of Turkish coffee and a personalized fortune reading. Expect him to gaze inside your mug, spot symbols and figures and interpret their meaning on the spot. Fun (and exciting?) times guaranteed.

Most popular on Time Out

- How to bake Junior’s famous cheesecake from scratch at home

- The best live theater to stream online

- The absolute best ‘80s songs

- The Metropolitan Opera is streaming a new batch of free performances

- Watch this breathtaking helicopter footage of NYC from above