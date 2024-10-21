Passing through Grand Central Terminal is just a means to get to another destination—as its 700,000 daily commuters would likely attest. However, this historic landmark has given us plenty of reasons to bide our time there.

Found in the building’s southwest corner, The Campbell leads with highbrow cocktails among towering glass windows and a stone fireplace, earning a rightful spot on our best bars in NYC. Briny bivalves can be shucked and slurped at the 101-year-old restaurant, Grand Central Oyster Bar & Restaurant. And this month, the terminal gained another tenant, sure to ease the trials of traveling with its Parisian charms.

Grand Brasserie took over the former City Winery space on October 8. Designed by the Rockwell Group, it seamlessly blends into the historic architecture of Vanderbilt Hall and mimics the various sidewalk cafes found in Paris—the front of the restaurant welcomes with towering greenery and black and white bistro chairs. Passing through the wrought iron bar entryway, the main dining room houses red leather banquettes and enough chairs to seat a staggering 300 souls. As if that wasn’t enough, the 100-seat Green Room is decorated with black and white photos of New York’s past and features a grand marble bar with bottles that climb up to the ceiling.

Photograph: Jovani Demetrie | Seafood tower

Previously found in the kitchens of other French revues—including Bouley, Brasserie Les Halles and La Grande Boucherie—executive chef Guillaume Thivet brings a menu of Parisian staples, on offer during brunch, lunch and dinner. Mornings can begin with Lobster Omelette with smoked char roe beurre blanc or the Smoked Salmon Tower for the table, with bagels, cream cheese, tomato and cucumber. Lunch-forward specials call for salads and sandwiches like the Croque Monsieur and French Dip.

Dinner is broken up by hors d’oeuvres, salads and sandwiches and a section dedicated to steak frites with your choice of cut, including filet, entrecôte and skirt steak. The fruits of the sea come in the form of two- and three-tiered seafood towers, while caviar service is on offer if you need a bump before boarding. But if you just need a bit of liquid courage before your journey ahead, you can sidle up the bar for classic cocktails or a wine list that runs 400 bottles deep. Even the late-night traveler can find refuge here, as service ends at 3am. No matter what time of day, this massive brasserie is ready to seat you and feed you.