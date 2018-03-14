Here are the best deals you can get for Pi Day in NYC

No one really cares about pi, aka π, the irrational number that looks like 3.141592653589793238...and so on. But what New Yorkers do care about is cheap eats, and it's always a good day when restaurants will give us discounted meals, no matter the reason. Since March 14 has turned into somewhat of a national holiday to celebrate every type of pie—cerebral and corporal—we found the best deals in the city for pizza pies and pie pies:

Four & Twenty Blackbirds: Order three slices of pie for just $14 at the original Gowanus location, the Park Slope Public Library cafe and the Prospect Heights pie counter.

Whole Foods: Order large bakery pies for $3.14 off, while supplies last.

Dig Inn: Every NYC Dig Inn location is serving three different pies slices for just $3.14 each. While the flavors will vary per location, you can expect either apple, strawberry, blueberry or sweet potato, all made with ingredients from local farms.

Spyglass Rooftop Bar at Archer Hotel: The bar is launching a Pizza Pi Delivery Service special, and visitors can order two pies for $31.40 total. The 12-inch pies include a classic Margherita (usually $18) and a Charlie Palmer Steak Pizza (usually $22).

The Lodge at Gallow Green: Go the top of the McKittrick Hotel for three gourmet pizza pies for $14 each (usually priced between $19-21). Flavors include the signature tarte flambée (bacon, onions, gruyere), prosciutto-arugula, cheese, pepperoni and Margherita.

HandCraft Kitchen & Cocktails: This Murray Hill restaurant and bar is giving each diner a free slice of apple pie with every entree, while supplies last.

