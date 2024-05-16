Here's everything you can eat at Rockaway Beach this summer

The burgers, arepas and more you can enjoy in between ocean dips.

Stretching from Far Rockaway to Breezy Point, there are plenty of things to do in Rockaway Beach, that urban oasis that gives New Yorkers the opportunity to for swimming, sunbathing, and sports like volleyball, with only a subway swipe or scenic ferry ride. But one of our favorite ways to spend time in the summertime spot is by eating, at the many burger joints, taco stands and beach bars in the area. And thankfully there will be plenty of grub and guzzles to enjoy at Rockaway Beach and nearby boardwalks this summer in NYC.

Beach 106th Street

Both Caracas Arepa Bar and the health-minded Brothers—which sells stuff like pesto breakfast sandwiches, fresh fruit juices and smoothies, and "energy cookies"—will be back at Beach 106th for the summer 2024 season.

Beach 97th Street



The largest concession at Rockaway Beach is back for summer with an all-star lineup of food vendors, including Seany Pizza, Red Hook Lobster Pound, Hook Burger, Odd Fellows Ice Cream, Wise Clock Cafe, ChickWreck, Amor Fresco, La Cevicheria, Washed Up and Edible Island. The Sand Shark Bar will be pouring draft beers, wines and frozen cocktails, as well as a brand-new selection of beach-inspired cocktails. All vendors will open on Memorial Day Weekend and will run daily between 9am and 8pm.

Beach 86th Street



The beloved boardwalk snack shop Rippers will return with burgers, hot dogs and breakfast items, as well as beer, wine and vintage beach decor.



Beach 73rd Street



Signorina Food will be making its boardwalk debut this summer, specializing in empanadas and baked sweets.

Beach 67th Street



A new beer garden and Slutty Sammys—known for its sandwiches like the "I Like Chicks" (sesame pan-fried chicken, quick-pickled turnip, tahini chili crisp) and the "Fat Daddy" (prosciutto, mozzarella, tomato, pesto)—will be popping up at this surfer haven on weekends and holidays.

Beach 59th Street



After a hiatus, Colombian restaurant Palenque will be returning to the Rockaways with this Arverne Boardwalk outpost on weekends to showcase their delicious arepas, empanadas and more.

Jacob Riis Park Bars and Concessions

Officially opening for the season on Saturday, May 18, the Riis Beach will have food-and-drink vendors at both Bay 9 and Bay 2. At the former, you'll find burgers and fries from Space Burgers; cooling scoops from Davey's Ice Cream; Peruvian ceviche from La Cevicheria; fried fish and poke bowls from Shanty's; and a beach bar pouring frozen cocktails, mixed drinks, canned beers and more. And Spectro will be returning over at Bay 2, griddling up hot dogs, cheeseburgers and more.

Mobile vendors

There will also be beachside ice cream carts rolling along the sand, as well as Mr. Softee parked along Shore Front Parkway. (That means you won't have to download an app to find some soft serve!)