Here’s where you should drink outdoors in NYC over the warm weekend

We can definitively say this weekend will be the best weekend yet of 2018. Why? Well we'll tell you. Highs will reach the 70s on Friday and Saturday. And in our quest to help you live your best NYC life, we've rounded up some best bars with summer drinks that are officially open for the season. Toast farewell to your winter blues and cheers to the freakin' weekend.

Photograph: Courtesy Warren Jagger

Times Square might not be your go-to destination, but this TAO-sponsored bar atop the Moxy hotel is filled with plenty of zany attractions to get your butt to midtown, like spinning carousel seating and a NSFW putt putt course. 485 Seventh Ave

Brooklyn Kura

Photograph: char-co.com

Enjoy everyone's favorite Japanese liquor at this newcomer in Industry City. Drink the house-brewed sake at the outside space filled with communal tables and greenery near the East River. 68 34th St, Brooklyn

Photograph: Courtesy Harvey

Enjoy a classy high tea or rowdy cocktails at the hotel restaurant's outdoor patio that overlooks Wythe Ave. Set up camp for prime hipster-watching with live music in the background. 96 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn

Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

Cocktails and lobster rolls on a boat. What could be better? Twelfth Ave and W 41st St

Grünhaus

Photograph: Courtesy Crave (Milena London)

This new beer hall from the team behind Spritzenhaus turns into an outdoor beer garden in warmer weather, opening its garage-style windows to enjoy the fresh, Lower East Side air. Enjoy German suds and brat at the bright-yellow communal tables. 101 Rivington St

Photograph: Filip Wolack

Go above the fray at this under-the-radar rooftop in Nomad that offers solid cocktails and bites from James Beard Award-winning chef Tim Cushman. 125 E 27th St

Good Behavior at MADE Hotel

Photograph: Courtesy MADE Hotel

You probably don't have to been on your best behavior at this new rooftop bar. This one at the new MADE hotel is stacked with lush plants and a balcony for scoping out midtown.

Photograph: Filip Wolak

Dale Talde races to the top with this rooftop bar crowing the Arlo Hotel. Bring a friend, buy a summery cocktail and enjoy the expansive views of the Empire State Building. Oh, and try not to look own through the bar's glass floor. 11 E 31st St

Photograph: Teddy Wolff

Speaking of crowns, this list wouldn't be complete without this other Talde hot spot located in Chinatown on the 21st floor of Hotel 50 Bowery. 50 Bowery

Photograph: Courtesy Watermark

If you want to pretend like you're in L.A. or Miami or really city other than NYC, then head down to FiDi (no, really) to soak in the rays at this waterside bar on the East River. 78 South St Pier 15

