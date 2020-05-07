JetBlue is doing a NYC flyover today to honor frontline workers

Move over Navy Blue Angels! Make room U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds! JetBlue is getting into the NYC flyover tribute game with it's own aerial salute to New York's first responders.

Following in the wake of the last week's spectacular display over the Five Boroughs by the aforementioned aeronautic teams, JetBlue will be sending a formation of three Airbus A320s over NYC in a show of support for health care and other frontline workers. Each plane will be painted in a different livery: One in blue for the NYPD, another in red for the FDNY and a third covered with the I heart NY logo. The event will begin a 7pm to coincide with the city's nightly clap for essential workers, and will last an hour.

While the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds screeched high above the city, JetBlue's flyby will likely be a slower affair done at a lower altitude. The planes will take off from the airline's JFK hub, cruising west along Jamaica Bay before heading north across Coney Island. Then the formation will turn east to fly over the rest of Brooklyn and Queens before dog-legging west again to the Bronx and then down along the Hudson over Manhattan’s West Side. After clipping Staten Island, the jets will return to home base.

Although the military flyby last Tuesday was thrilling, there were complaints that people weren't observing social distancing rules while watching it. Hopefully that will be less of a problem this time, but it's worth remembering that for all the talk of the city reopening soon, the coronavirus is still out there. So, by all means, enjoy tonight’s show, but do it safely!

