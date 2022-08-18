McNally Jackson Books is opening in Rockefeller Center!

Rejoice, New Yorkers!

Beloved independent bookseller McNally Jackson just announced the opening of its fifth-ever location in New York—this one scheduled to launch at 1 Rockefeller Plaza this winter.

The new flagship store, which will span a whopping 7,000 square feet, follows shops in Soho, the South Street Seaport, downtown Brooklyn and Williamsburg.

It's a good time to visit Rockefeller Center: developers have been trying to revitalize the area for a few months already, an effort that involves the arrival of a slew of retail destinations, including Brooklyn-born record shop Rough Trade and cult-favorite local fashion brand Lingua Franca and more.

Popular restaurants have also staked a claim in Rockefeller Center recently, starting with the much-talked-about reincarnation of Pebble Bar, Limani, City Winery, Del Frisco's Grille and more.

But there's more: the area has been home to a number of really cool installations this past year, from its Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace roller skating rink to an artsy water feature. It’s almost as if…we actually want to spend time in Rockefeller Center these days?

As New York bibliophiles know, Sarah McNally founded McNally Jackson back in 2004 (her then-husband's name was Christopher Jackson) and the shop quickly became a staple of the city's literary scene and one of the best bookstores in NYC. Which is all to say: we absolutely can't wait to browse through an endless amount of tomes when the new McNally Jackson opens in Rockefeller Center.