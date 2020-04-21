New Yorkers react on social media to Coogan’s closing

For a beloved Irish restaurant that welcomed New Yorkers from every walk of life, it’s now closed to everyone.

Coogan’s, which opened in 1985 at the heart of the Washington Heights neighborhood, announced yesterday on social media that it had shuttered for good. Before becoming another Manhattan institution that’s been lost during this period of shelter-in-place orders, this mom-and-pop restaurant attracted a diverse crowd unlike any other Big Apple establishment. World-class track-and-field competitors regularly dined and drank here because it was next to the Armory. Doctors, nurses and cops mingled with locals, many of Caribbean, Dominican and Puerto Rican heritage.

“If you drank whisky, we loved you. We didn’t care what color you were,” co-owner Peter Walsh shared with Time Out New York. “Our peas got into our potatoes, and our potatoes got into our meat. Nobody was scared of anybody else.”

Still, a closed restaurant meant mounting bills still had to be paid. The restaurant’s landlord had told owners not to worry about rent but other expenses—such as insurance and rental equipment costs—mounted to nearly $25,000, according to Walsh.

“Our business, the restaurant business, is fragile. It was fragile before this even started,” Walsh said. “If the employees are living week to week, so is the restaurant in many senses. We’re in the same predicament.”

One of Coogan’s biggest fans was Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda, who helped save the restaurant from closing a few years ago. Now countless fans have gone online to share their memories of the pints they drank with their Shepherd’s Pie.

“Part of the restaurant business is introducing strangers together,” Walsh said. “That was the magic we had in this place: we knew how to connect people.”

Here's a collection of reactions from New Yorkers whom Coogan's counted as fans:

Thinking about 15 years of pre-Thanksgiving dinners in the Coogan’s backroom with Denny Farrell, Jerry Nadler, Joyce Miller, Frankie Hess, my mom and Carlos.



The loss of Coogan’s speaks to the devastating depth of this crisis. https://t.co/2lywPDlj0j — Scott Stringer (@scottmstringer) April 20, 2020

Coogan’s was always place I took guests on their first night in town. When I got locked out of my apartment, I sat there for hours and watched the ALDS. They had the best soup when I was sick. Thanks for being there for me, Coogan’s. https://t.co/c5bbEnAhY9 — Katie Lentz (@KatieLentz) April 21, 2020

.@CoogansNYC is a recent example that is incredibly painful to those of us in Washington Heights (e.g. @Lin_Manuel). They survived multiple recessions, rent hikes, etc. But this crisis was just too big of a blow.https://t.co/I5D9H3vmV2 — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) April 21, 2020

Here’s the full letter posted on Instagram: