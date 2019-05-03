Nowadays backyard re-opens with new food trucks and free outdoor films

Nowadays backyard is re-opening this season, bringing with it spanking brand-new activities for the warmer months. Walking from the Halsey L train stop you might not expect to happen upon an urban garden oasis at the heart of an otherwise industrial area punctuated by tire shops, a highway overpass and factories-turned-artists studios. In addition to their sweet line-up of DJ sets and dance parties, Nowadays is also one of our favorite places to just chill outdoors, made easier this year with the new addition of hammocks (why don't more bars have them?). In between taking breaks in the shade, take a pass at the ping pong table—they'll be hosting tournaments every Saturday. The new season officially kicks off on May 9th.

Photograph: Courtesy Nowadays

Also, at the Nowadays backyard, there will now be a happy hour offered on weeknights (from 4-8pm) best enjoyed alongside their new food stands. With a food program run by Henry Rich (of Rucola, METTĀ and June) expect even more plant-based options from the backyard food truck this year. Republic of Booza, known for its stretchy Middle Eastern ice cream (with a recent roster of special summer ice cream collabs) will join Casino Italian hot dogs at the backyard as well. For those looking to cool down without filling up, there will also be watermelon. And, they didn't forget our furry friends, either: dog treats are also available.

Photograph: Courtesy Nowadays

Next door neighbor, Evil Twin Brewery will open its first pop-up taproom, with rotating beer specials. And for those of us who like to be in bed by 8pm while still getting our weekend party on, their daytime dance party Mister Sunday re-opens on Sunday, May 12 for Mother's Day. Any mom (yours or not!) will get in for free, so if you want to show the leading lady in your life, your neck of the woods, this might be a way to really throw her into Brooklyn social life.

Photograph: Courtesy Nowadays

Ongoing DJs, Justin Carter and Eamon Harkin will be joined by special guests throughout the summer including Theo Parrish, Soul Summit, Octo Octa, Honcho, Optimo, Josey Rebelle and more.

But Nowadays isn't just for partying, this year the bar expands with a strong cultural line-up. A new outdoor film series will open free to the public in the space starting in June and is curated by a former MoMA senior curator of film, Laurence Kardish. Also, new to the space are sculpture installations from renowned Brooklyn-based artists Icy & Sot, comedy intending to create a safer space for sex workers, as well as "body music therapy sessions," complementing their on-going programming with Think Olio, which offers one-off college courses in the space.

With their hands in some many different facets of fun from day to night, we may just never leave. Find us in that backyard hammock all summer long!

Nowadays is located at 56-06 Cooper Ave #1, Ridgewood, NY 11385

Photograph: Courtesy Nowadays