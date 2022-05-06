New York
Timeout

La Grande Boucherie
Photograph: Courtesy Melissa Hom

The best spots for Mother's Day brunch in NYC

Celebrate Mother's Day in NYC this Sunday, May 8, at the city's best brunch destinations for the occasion.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Spring in New York City brings outdoor dining in the sun, long afternoons on rooftop bars in the breeze, the return of those plucky, metaphor-inspiring roadside flowers and, of course, Mother’s Day. There are myriad ways to thank and celebrate the mom-types in your life, and brunch is a classic . . . just like on every other weekend. These are the best places to say it with eggs this Sunday, May 8. 

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Mother’s Day in NYC.

Best Mother’s Day brunch in NYC

Sidney’s Five
Photograph: Courtesy of Nick Solares

2. Sidney’s Five

  • Restaurants
  • East Village

Whatever generation your matriarch romanticizes ad infinitum (mm-hmm, band T-Shirts, tubular), Sidney’s Five is a lovely, modern throwback with fun food and drinks to match. Blueberry buttermilk pancakes, buckwheat waffles and savory plates like steak and eggs and the famous andouille corn dogs are all on the brunch menu, in addition to a dedicated martini list and many other tipples. 

Chocobar Cortés
Photograph: Courtesy of Instagram/chocobarcortes

3. Chocobar Cortés

  • Restaurants
  • The Bronx

Mother’s Day is a time for decadence and few things are as decadence as chocolate saturation in overdrive. Chocobar Cortés is New York City’s premier destination for all things chocolate. The recent addition to the South Bronx from Old San Juan imbues its croquetas, pancakes, waffles and even salads, sandwiches and burgers with that titular ingredient to delightful effect. And you’ll never guess what’s for dessert. 

La Grande Boucherie
Photograph: Courtesy Melissa Hom

5. La Grande Boucherie

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Midtown West

This location of Boucherie’s four Manhattan restaurants has aesthetic nods to a kind of Gilded Age as if imagined through the eyes of a modern-day celebrity. Soak up the soaring opulence and Lillet rosé spritz’s with plates like eggs Benedict, omelettes and moules marinières. 

Sweet Afton
Photograph: Courtesy Noah Speck

6. Sweet Afton

  • Bars
  • Beer bars
  • Astoria
  • price 2 of 4

“The Astoria local” for more than a decade has plenty of space inside and out for variety dining and tons of drinks to choose from. Order breakfast nachos for the table, split some French toast sticks and maybe share a taste of personal plates like waffles, Benedicts, breakfast sandwiches and green eggs and ham. A 1.5 hour bottomless option from 11am-3:30 pm includes several boozy selections. 

Bar Marseille
Oleg March

8. Bar Marseille

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Rockaways

Grab brunch by the beach at Bar Marseille this Sunday, which bills itself as “​​Provence in the Rockaways.” You’ll feel the nearby ocean breeze en plein air paired with specials like crab cakes, tagliatelle and swordfish for the occasion. 

Vestry
Photograph: Courtesy of Vestry

9. Vestry

  • Restaurants
  • Eating

Michelin-starred Vestry is offering a $90, three-course prix fixe across its downtown-chic indoor and outdoor dining areas this Mother’s Day. Choose from bites like sushi rice or green asparagus with poached eggs to start, followed by Wagyu beef, saffron risotto, fish or chicken for your main. A certified Instagram Thing is among four dessert options. 

Noreetuh
Photograph: Courtesy of Noreetuh

10. Noreetuh

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • East Village
  • price 2 of 4

“Modern ​​Hawaiian” restaurant Noreetuh is one of our favorites any time of year and its full menu is available for the holiday. Consider one of the most affordable caviar splurges in town (15g of golden osetra to accompany musubi varieties for $25) to perk up your palate, followed by vast and varied menu items. 

