It comes as a surprise that one of the best restaurants in Brooklyn with some of the most excellent baked goods in the city still has Mother’s Day brunch availability at press time. Snap up a reservation now to treat mom to plates like dressed up SECs, babka french toast, pork sisig and charred lemon skillet mussels at the charming corner spot.
Spring in New York City brings outdoor dining in the sun, long afternoons on rooftop bars in the breeze, the return of those plucky, metaphor-inspiring roadside flowers and, of course, Mother’s Day. There are myriad ways to thank and celebrate the mom-types in your life, and brunch is a classic . . . just like on every other weekend. These are the best places to say it with eggs this Sunday, May 8.
