NYC may be notorious for its tough dating scene, but there’s absolutely no shortage of incredible date offerings across its boroughs.

From Mars, an online health clinic for men, unveiled the top cities for dating in a new report by looking at cities’ square mileage, the number of nightlife venues, restaurants, romantic places and date idea searches. While NYC isn’t in the top five cities best for dating, it took the top spot for the city with the most romantic places for date ideas with over 700 “romantic locations.”

NYC actually came in as no. 8 in the best city for dating behind San Francisco at No. 1, followed by Boston, Miami, Chicago, Seattle, Las Vegas and even Minneapolis.

While we think NYC should be higher than no. 8, it certainly deserves to be in the “best of” list because it has the most romantic locales out of all of these cities—745 to be exact. We’d also like to think there is less “Googling” for date ideas because there are already so many options New Yorkers are aware of and maybe our list of Best Date Ideas has been used in lieu of Google?

Either way, NYC is full of the most romantic restaurants (Gage & Tollner and One if by Land, Two if by Sea), dozens of romantic spots (Brooklyn Promenade and Bow Bridge in Central Park), romantic and sexy hotels (The Pierre and Hotel on Rivington), romantic things to do (spending an evening at TWA Hotel and riding the Sea Glas Carousel) and has a lot of romantic getaways nearby.

If you need some inspiration, visit our Dating in NYC guide and live vicariously through our crazy Undateables dates for some do's and don'ts while out with a date.