NYC is officially the most stressed-out city in the United States

It's an unofficial law of the New York land: if you're going to live here, you're going to have to deal with a modicum of stress—and a new study by research firm William Russell has now confirmed that.

Looking at a variety of factors, including financial anxiety, cleanliness and LGBTQ+ safety, the website has just released its ranking of the most stressed-out cities in the world and, to the surprise of just about nobody, New York has landed on the top spot when looking at USA-focused results. (It ranked 30th on the global list.)

Why are New Yorkers so stressed, you may ask? According to the survey, the cost of living here is above global average at $1,380 per month for a single person. Unfortunately and sadly, suicide rates in the city are also above average.

The top three spots on the USA-based list were rounded out by Los Angeles and Philadelphia. On the global list, Cairo landed at number one, officially becoming the most stressed-out city on the planet.

But back to our beloved New York: from perennial subway delays and hard-to-get restaurant reservations to exorbitant real estate prices and seemingly never-ending work days, we're bound to be a bit wound up. That being said, we dare you to find a town as invigorating, culturally exciting and alive as New York across the United States (and, perhaps, the globe).

So why not celebrate the very reasons that make this city unique and, yes, might also imbue us with some undue stress? We urge you to go out and catch a Broadway show (Broadway Week just returned with unbeatable two-for-one ticket deals!) or cozy up at a bar with a fireplace, walk through a glowing tunnel smack-dab in the middle of Manhattan, ride a bumper car on the ice, enjoy a cup of coffee brewed in a pan of hot sand or even dine inside a cozy yurt downtown.

Whatever you do, remember that we live in one of the greatest cities in the world—so...don't stress?