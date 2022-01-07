New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Yurt at Fairfax
Photograph: Alexander Helas

You can dine inside these cozy yurts downtown all winter long

They're at Fairfax in Greenwich Village.

Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

If you're looking for a cute (and warm!) dining destination now that the weather has officially turned cold and the first snow hit the city, consider reserving one of the cozy yurts that have been set up outside of Fairfax, the all-day cafe and bar in Greenwich Village. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Fairfax (@fairfaxnyc)

Although the fabulous tents aren't anything new, it is the first year that the eatery has decided to operate them on its own (in the past, they've been part of an experiential partnership with American Express). 

There are three total yurts on premise and reservations for groups of up to four are available right here (just make sure to select the "yurt dining" option). The best part: diners can order from the spot's a la carte menu, not having to worry about meeting a minimum or indulging in a prix-fixe offering.

Fairfax's sister restaurant, Jolene in NoHo, is also currently operating four heated yurts that you can reserve. Here's a look at those:

Yurts at Jolene
Photograph: Alexander Helas

The idea to spend some time cocooned inside a cupola-like structure seems to truly resonate with New Yorkers. In addition to Fairfax's and Jolene's yurts, city dwellers can reserve the famous heated igloos at 230 Fifth rooftop, these greenhouses overlooking the East River, domes that look over the Rockefeller Center Tree and these others now open atop the A.R.T. NoMad. It is the unofficial winter of the igloo, clearly.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.