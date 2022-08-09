The concept of a “soul mate” is a divisive concept—about 56% of adults in the U.S. believe in soul mates—but whether you believe in “the one” or not, NYC is apparently the best place in the world to find them, according to a new report.

Angelic Diamonds, an online jewelry seller, just released this report that ranks the world’s cities based on “romantic metrics,” including the number of singles, the number of online dating app downloads and the number of searches for “soulmate,” to come up with a “Soulmate Score.”

NYC is No.1, followed by Mumbai, India, Tokyo, Shanghai, Beijing, London, Delhi, Mexico City, Paris and Sao Paulo.

RECOMMENDED: A guide to Dating in NYC

Graphic: courtesy of Angelic Diamonds

According to its findings, NYC has a lot of green spaces (147 of them) as well as 1,647 tea and coffee shops, 861 restaurants and bars—all good settings for a meet-cute. Because there are over 8 million people in NYC, it is more likely you’ll run into “the one.” Plus, it looks like NYC has more Google searches for “soul mate” than other cities, based on this graphic.

They’re on to something because another company, From Mars, just announced that NYC has the most romantic spots in all of the U.S. (it apparently has 700 of them).

We already know this—we have lists of the most romantic restaurants (Gage & Tollner and One if by Land, Two if by Sea), the most romantic spots (Brooklyn Promenade and Bow Bridge in Central Park), romantic and sexy hotels (The Pierre and Hotel on Rivington), romantic things to do (spending an evening at TWA Hotel and riding the Sea Glas Carousel) and romantic getaways nearby.

Plus, we have an entire guide to Dating in NYC and our crazy Undateables blind dates (email undateable@timeout.com to get set up by us).

The report in general says there are 492,000 Google searches for soulmates around the world every month, including 17,000 in the U.S., where there are 125 million single people (the second largest number in the world). Roughly 16% of the total population is using dating apps, including the most popular ones, Tinder, Bumble and Hinge.

Did you find your soul mate in NYC or do you think it’s a bunch of bull?