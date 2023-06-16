PDA launches a pizza residency at Bed-Stuy’s Oddly Enough bar

Reminder: NYC Pride 2023 is a marathon, not a sprint, and you're going to have to carbo-load to fuel yourself through all of the June festivities. Thankfully, Park Slope pizza restaurant Public Display of Affection is launching a 'za-focused residency at Bed-Stuy queer space Oddly Enough, one of the best gay bars in NYC.

Kicking off this month and running every Sunday through October, the residency will feature signature PDA plates from chef Robert Guimond, an alum of Roberta's and Speedy Romeo, who runs the Park Slope eatery with his sister Emily: Detroit-style pizzas, "Dirty Rice" arancini, beef and lamb meatballs, Caesar salad and more, which you can happily wash down with Oddly Enough's range of cocktails, both alcoholic and otherwise. (PDA's pizza pies, in particular—made with responsibly sourced ingredients and slow-fermented sourdough—have been praised in the past by the Michelin Guide, which includes it on its "Best Pizza in New York" list.)

The Public Display of Affection residency is the latest effort from the restaurant to foster connection and community within the larger Brooklyn food scene; the venue has previously programmed community events including last fall's Queer Block Party and its Gemstone Brunch series. PDA is "here for its community and to encourage community, feeding people and nourishing connections through food," the team said in a press release.

And speaking of community, the PDA takeover at Oddly Enough lines up with TAMA Open Streets, a summer festival held every Sunday from noon to 6pm in June through October (excluding holiday weekends and impending inclement weather, of course) that spotlights BIPOC-owned businesses and local merchants in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, presented by the Bridge Street Development Corporation in partnership with the Tompkins Avenue Merchant Association (TAMA).

Check out some of the yummy-looking pizza pies (that white pie though!), composed plates and veggie sides from Public Display of Affection below:

Photograph: Jean Schwarzwalder, courtesy of Public Display of Affection