Surprise your friends by having a mystery snack box delivered to them

Pop Up Grocer, a roaming snack shop that debuted in New York last April has a plan for helping self-isolation become a bit more joyful.

Known for curating a selection of hard-to-find snacks (and often focusing on healthy ingredient substitutions with vegan and gluten-free options), the team has now debuted a new way to snack during the pandemic.

As of this week, you can send one of Pop Up Grocer’s mystery packages to friends and family who might be in need of a little pick-me-up (Let’s face it, who isn’t?) Each snack package will arrive with assorted items from its selection of brands (many of which are in their early stages and do not have a ton of in-store stockists, so you can feel you’re ahead of the curve), as well as Pop Up Grocer miscellaneous merch.

This latest care package to entire the scene will cost $60 and has the option for dietary substitutions—plus, 10% of sales are donated to the non-profit Feeding America. Boxes can be delivered nationwide.

Pop Up Grocer’s limited-edition shops always feature unique snacks such as Nora (crunchy and salty seaweed chips), Pan’s mushroom jerky and Karma nuts. In addition, you might find condiments like Fly by Jing’s Sichuan chilli crisp and Wilder’s mustard as well as Mush (packaged overnight oats), Banza chickpea pasta and Phasey’s chocolate made to help with menstrual cramps. Whatever is inside, you can bet that they'll have the kind of millennial-friendly packaging you might get targeted ads for on Instagram.



So if you’re looking to switch out your Doritos for something a bit more New Age-y, head to their site. Pop Up also has plans to open their next grocery event in Austin, Texas later this summer.



But if you’re looking to keep it more NYC-local, check out the many restaurants that have become bodegas selling general store items that serve their communities during the shutdown.