New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Berkshire Scenic Railway
Berkshire Scenic RailwayBerkshire Scenic Railway

Take a Fall Foliage Train Ride on the Berkshire Scenic Railway this fall

Leaf peeping, here we come!

Written by
Christina Izzo
Advertising

We'll say it: one of our favorite things to do in NYC in the fall is to leave it. (Pun intended.) Not forever, of course—just enough to get our seasonal dose of leaf peepingapple picking, cider-doughnut eating and breathing in fresh, less-polluted air. 

And whether you're looking for a simple day trip or a full-blown weekend getaway, you'll be happy to hear that the Berkshire Scenic Railway Museum has officially opened ticket sales for several of its most popular fall and winter trips. 

RECOMMENDED: The best fall getaways from NYC for leaf peeping

The Hoosac Berkshire Valley, BSRM’s scenic train ride based in Adams, Massachusetts, will be hosting several seasonal specials through the end of the year, kicking off with a train ride to and property tour of the historic Southview Cemetery on September 9, in partnership with the North Adams Historical Society.

The railway will take advantage of the gorgeous scenery up north with several one-hour Fall Foliage Train Rides through the Berkshires between Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, October 22. And on Saturday, October 28, Halloween fans can celebrate All Hallows Eve a few days earlier with a Spirited Train Ride that will take guests to the Southview Cemetery for a spooky tour by spiritualist minister and psychic-medium Julie MacDonald.

And the seasonal fun will extend into November and December: the family-friendly Tinseliner Trains will return on November 24 and run through December 17, festively decked out for the season and with a special guest to boot (his name might rhyme with Schmanta Schmauze), while adult travelers can partake in a Martinis & Mistletoe Cabaret Train on December 9 and 16, with Samantha Talora and Ron Ramsay taking over the parlor car to perform classic seasonal songs. 

“This is one of the busiest times of the year for us. The Berkshire mountains are always beautiful, but are simply awe-inspiring when seen from our train in the autumn and winter. We invite all families to join us on the Adams Branch to make memories that will last a lifetime," said a BSRM spokesperson. 

All of the fall and winter journeys will depart from Adams Station at 4 Hoosac Street in Adams. Grab tickets and get more information at berkshiretrains.org.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Fall

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.