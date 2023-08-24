Take a Fall Foliage Train Ride on the Berkshire Scenic Railway this fall

We'll say it: one of our favorite things to do in NYC in the fall is to leave it. (Pun intended.) Not forever, of course—just enough to get our seasonal dose of leaf peeping, apple picking, cider-doughnut eating and breathing in fresh, less-polluted air.

And whether you're looking for a simple day trip or a full-blown weekend getaway, you'll be happy to hear that the Berkshire Scenic Railway Museum has officially opened ticket sales for several of its most popular fall and winter trips.

The Hoosac Berkshire Valley, BSRM’s scenic train ride based in Adams, Massachusetts, will be hosting several seasonal specials through the end of the year, kicking off with a train ride to and property tour of the historic Southview Cemetery on September 9, in partnership with the North Adams Historical Society.

The railway will take advantage of the gorgeous scenery up north with several one-hour Fall Foliage Train Rides through the Berkshires between Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, October 22. And on Saturday, October 28, Halloween fans can celebrate All Hallows Eve a few days earlier with a Spirited Train Ride that will take guests to the Southview Cemetery for a spooky tour by spiritualist minister and psychic-medium Julie MacDonald.

And the seasonal fun will extend into November and December: the family-friendly Tinseliner Trains will return on November 24 and run through December 17, festively decked out for the season and with a special guest to boot (his name might rhyme with Schmanta Schmauze), while adult travelers can partake in a Martinis & Mistletoe Cabaret Train on December 9 and 16, with Samantha Talora and Ron Ramsay taking over the parlor car to perform classic seasonal songs.

“This is one of the busiest times of the year for us. The Berkshire mountains are always beautiful, but are simply awe-inspiring when seen from our train in the autumn and winter. We invite all families to join us on the Adams Branch to make memories that will last a lifetime," said a BSRM spokesperson.