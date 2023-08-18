The banana pudding craze continues at The Doughnut Project

New York City’s love affair with all things banana pudding is going strong. Of course, there are the purist renditions of the Southern-style pudding over at Magnolia Bakery, Billy’s Bakery and some of NYC’s other best bakeries, traditionally made with sweet custard, vanilla wafers, sliced fresh bananas and plenty of whipped cream.

There’s even a banana pudding bagel, a Frankensteinian dessert-for-breakfast creature from Magnolia and Ess-a-Bagel to celebrate National Banana Pudding Day on Thursday, August 31. (In case you’re curious, it’s a dyed-yellow bagel loaded up with banana pudding cream cheese and rolled in Nilla wafers, available at Ess-a-Bagel’s midtown and Gramercy locations through September 15.)

And now classic banana pudding has inspired another sweet: a special-edition doughnut over at The Doughnut Project.

From Friday, August 18 through Sunday, August 20, customers at the West Village bakeshop at 10 Morton Street can pick up Nana’s Banana Pudding Doughnut, a vanilla-glazed old-fashioned cake doughnut made with house-made banana pudding and topped with fluffy whipped cream and a crunchy Nilla Wafer cookie. At first glance, it looks like a breakfast sandwich made with bacon, a poached egg, and a fried egg!

The small-batch sweet treats—which are $6.50 a piece and are available for pre-order, walk-in takeout or delivery via UberEats and GrubHub—are part of the bakery’s Weekend Specials series, a rotating item introduced to the menu every weekend that’s available for Friday, Saturday and Sunday only. (Previous weekend-only flavors include a Strawberry Shortcake Cruller and a “Dad Bod” Doughnut with a maple-whiskey glaze.)

If you’re not the biggest banana fan, The Doughnut Project will also have a second Weekend Special available from August 18 to 20 to satiate your sweet tooth: the return of its popular Vietnamese Coffee Crème Brûlée Doughnut flavor, filled with a pastry cream folded with strong coffee and condensed milk and topped with brûléed sugar.