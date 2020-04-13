The best cheese delivery in NYC

We’ve ordered delivery pizza, wine and groceries. But we miss the days of cocktail parties, where even the bad ones usually had a cheese board to nosh on. We love nothing more than heading to our local larder shop and chatting with a cheesemonger about our flavor preferences, while getting to sample a bunch of options from behind the counter. Though sample stations may now feel like a thing of the past, many of the city’s best options for artisanal cheese are still available today for delivery—just in time to accompany tonight’s glass of wine and a movie.
Crown Finish Caves
Saxelby Cheesemongers
Ideal Cheese Shop
Bedford Cheese Shop
Cowgirl Creamery
Sweetgrass Dairy
Murray’s Cheese
Cherry Grove Farm
Tailfeather Bar’s “Date Night In” cheeseboards
Monger’s Palate
Barnyard Cheese
Eastern District
Alleva Dairy
Dépanneur
Cheese of the World
