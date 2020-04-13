Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right The best cheese delivery in NYC
News / Eating

The best cheese delivery in NYC

By Emma Orlow Posted: Monday April 13 2020, 1:14pm

Cheese
Photograph: Shutterstock

We’ve ordered delivery pizza, wine and groceries. But we miss the days of cocktail parties, where even the bad ones usually had a cheese board to nosh on. We love nothing more than heading to our local larder shop and chatting with a cheesemonger about our flavor preferences, while getting to sample a bunch of options from behind the counter. Though sample stations may now feel like a thing of the past, many of the city’s best options for artisanal cheese are still available today for delivery—just in time to accompany tonight’s glass of wine and a movie.

Crown Finish Caves

Saxelby Cheesemongers

Ideal Cheese Shop

Riverdel Vegan Cheese

 

Bedford Cheese Shop 

Cowgirl Creamery 

Sweetgrass Dairy

Murray’s Cheese

 

Cherry Grove Farm

Tailfeather Bar’s “Date Night In” cheeseboards

 

Monger’s Palate

 

Barnyard Cheese

Eastern District

Alleva Dairy

Dépanneur 

 

Cheese of the World

