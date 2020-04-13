The best cheese delivery in NYC

We’ve ordered delivery pizza, wine and groceries. But we miss the days of cocktail parties, where even the bad ones usually had a cheese board to nosh on. We love nothing more than heading to our local larder shop and chatting with a cheesemonger about our flavor preferences, while getting to sample a bunch of options from behind the counter. Though sample stations may now feel like a thing of the past, many of the city’s best options for artisanal cheese are still available today for delivery—just in time to accompany tonight’s glass of wine and a movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CFC (@crownfinishcaves) on Feb 7, 2020 at 9:24am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saxelby Cheesemongers (@saxelbycheese) on Mar 27, 2020 at 4:59pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ideal Cheese Shop (@idealcheeseshop) on Sep 21, 2019 at 4:56am PDT

Riverdel Vegan Cheese

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bedford Cheese Shop (@bedfordcheeseshop) on Feb 21, 2020 at 3:16pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cowgirl Creamery (@cowgirlcreamery) on Mar 27, 2020 at 5:30pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sweet Grass Dairy (@sweetgrassdairy) on Apr 1, 2020 at 12:44pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Murray's Cheese (@murrayscheese) on Apr 11, 2020 at 6:02am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cherry Grove Farm (@cherrygrovefarm) on Feb 29, 2020 at 11:57am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bake Sale By Tailfeather (@bakesalebk) on Mar 21, 2020 at 1:19pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monger's Palate (@mongerspalate) on Mar 25, 2020 at 1:28pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barnyard Cheese (@barnyardcheese) on Mar 6, 2015 at 1:29pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eastern District (@eastrict) on Apr 8, 2020 at 7:54am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GoodEatsOnlyyy🍳 (@goodeatsonlyyy) on Aug 10, 2018 at 2:45pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dépanneur (@depanneurbklyn) on Feb 21, 2020 at 9:42am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheese Of The World (@cheeseoftheworld_fh) on Sep 23, 2019 at 1:37pm PDT

