The Empire State Building is lighting up like a giant Easter egg this weekend

Look to the sky in midtown on Saturday!

The Empire State Building will glow pastel colors like a giant Easter egg this weekend.

On Saturday, April 3, from sundown to 2am, the building's spire will sparkle and glow assorted pastel colors. It will be a cute sight to behold this holiday weekend as cherry blossoms are blooming around the city and New Yorkers celebrate Easter.

Since 2012, the building has used a state-of-the-art LED lighting system, capable of displaying more than 16 million colors. It routinely displays combinations of colors to mark various occasions and holidays throughout the year. For Christmas, the tower teamed up with iHeartMedia for a light show with music (on Z100 and LiteFM) at 8pm, December 19-25.

Photograph: Courtesy Empire State Building

If you're looking for fun things to do for Easter, look no further than our roundup of events here.

Fill out our excellent (and extremely quick) Time Out Index survey right now, and have your voice heard.

Most popular on Time Out

- New York launches the nation’s first-ever vaccine passports

- Broadway stars are performing rooftop concerts in downtown New York this April

- A New Yorker changed the Fulton St. subway sign for April Fools’ Day

- The best places to see cherry blossoms in NYC

- There’s a secret speakeasy hidden inside the 28th Street subway station

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.