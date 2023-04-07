New York
Timeout

The Empire State Building from Bryant Park
Photograph: Bryan Smith

The Empire State Building will shine like an Easter egg this weekend

NYC’s most famous building will glow with pastel colors. Don’t miss it.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
As bright and delicate spring blooms pop up across the city—at Central Park and the city’s gardens—just ahead of Easter, NYC’s skyline will also don its own pastels.

On the nights of Saturday and Sunday, April 8 and 9, the Empire State Building will shine like an Easter egg with multicolor pastels to celebrate the holiday.

As the sun sets, make sure to look toward midtown Manhattan to see it shine like this (and sparkle on the hour).

Empire State Building in pastel lights
Photograph: C. Taylor Crothers

If you want more beautiful colors this weekend, make sure to catch the last weekend of the Macy’s Flower Show, take a trip to NYBG’s Orchid Show or seek out the best spots to see the cherry blossoms in NYC

And don’t miss the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Sunday. It’s one of the best events of the year!

