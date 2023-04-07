The Empire State Building will shine like an Easter egg this weekend

NYC’s most famous building will glow with pastel colors. Don’t miss it.

As bright and delicate spring blooms pop up across the city—at Central Park and the city’s gardens—just ahead of Easter, NYC’s skyline will also don its own pastels.

On the nights of Saturday and Sunday, April 8 and 9, the Empire State Building will shine like an Easter egg with multicolor pastels to celebrate the holiday.

RECOMMENDED: The best things to do for Easter in NYC

As the sun sets, make sure to look toward midtown Manhattan to see it shine like this (and sparkle on the hour).

Photograph: C. Taylor Crothers

If you want more beautiful colors this weekend, make sure to catch the last weekend of the Macy’s Flower Show, take a trip to NYBG’s Orchid Show or seek out the best spots to see the cherry blossoms in NYC.

And don’t miss the Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Sunday. It’s one of the best events of the year!