The Met is the most Instagrammed museum in America

New Yorkers know that their city is home to some of the most exciting museums in the world—and, apparently, Instagram users agree with that assessment.

According to a new survey by art-related website SINGULART, three local cultural destinations are the most Instagrammed museums in the United States. The Metropolitan Museum of Art leads the charge followed by the Whitney Museum of American Art and the Museum of Modern Art.

The Brooklyn Museum also appears on the list, at spot number four, effectively turning New York into the most popular city on the list. (If you're looking for more local destinations, also check out our list of best museums in NYC.)

To come up with the ranking, the site first compiled a list of museums and galleries across the United States and then determined the most popular hashtag for each via Instagram. The results were then totaled to finalize the top 12 list.

Interestingly enough, the study also underscores the fact that searches for "art museums near me" have increased by 100 percent in the past 12 months. People want to go out and see art, clearly.

We can think of countless reasons why the Met made it out on top. From its special Date Nights to its upcoming massive renovation and its over two million pieces on display, it is a world-renowned institution, but we promise that every other entry on the list is just as worthy of nation-wide recognition.

Below, check out the nation-wide top 12 list:

1. Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York

2. Whitney Museum of American Art in New York

3. Museum of Modern Art in New York

4. Brooklyn Museum in New York

5. National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.

6. Art Institute of Chicago in Chicago

7. The Broad in Los Angeles

8. National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.

9. Philadelphia Museum of Art in Philadelphia

10. Denver Art Museum in Denver

11. Seattle Art Museum in Seattle

12. Milwaukee Art Museum in Milwaukee

