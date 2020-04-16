The Shed at Hudson Yards is launching a cool new arts program

Joining the scores of New York museums and galleries migrating online to present exhibitions and other web-based features, The Shed at Hudson Yards is launching a new digital initiative: A program to commission projects from artists of all disciplines. UP CLOSE, as it's called, will go live this Sunday at 6pm on The Shed's website and social media platforms, and will continue every other Sunday evening with brand-new content.

The series kicks off with artists Justin Hicks, Kenita Miller-Hicks and Jade Hicks, performing together as The HawtPlates to present a DIY recording session of tracks from their piece, House or Home: 690 Wishes, a song cycle inspired by the writings of Toni Morrison and French author Georges Perec. Playing together as a family, the HawtPlates describe their music as reconstituted mix of blues, roots and funk. Among the upcoming artists participating in UP CLOSE is the renowned Argentinian sculptor Tomás Saraceno, who is probably best known in New York for his 2012 installation Cloud City for The Metropolitan Museum's rooftop garden.

Designed by architectural firm Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group, The Shed opened in April of 2019 as the Hudson Yards cultural hub—an incubator for new talent spread out over 17,000 square feet of flexible performance and gallery spaces. It's most unique feature is the building itself: A sort of futuristic barn with a wheeled outer shell that can slide along a set of rails to expand for outdoor events. You can't go there now, of course, but checking out UP CLOSE may be the next best thing.

