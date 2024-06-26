These NYC spots were honored in Wine Spectator’s 2024 Restaurant Awards

There are a lot of great places to swirl and swill wine in New York, from the city's best wine bars to cool wine shops (in case you want to bring a bottle, or three, back home) to local restaurants with world-class vino programs. Now, 200-plus of those NYC restaurants were just honored in Wine Spectator’s 2024 Restaurant Awards.

Every year, Wine Spectator—the American lifestyle magazine that focuses on wine, wine culture and wine ratings —releases its special, annual Restaurant Awards issue, recognizing restaurants whose wine lists offer interesting selections, pair well with their cuisine and appeal to a wide range of wine lovers.

This year's awards program recognized 3,777 dining destinations from all 50 states in the U.S. and more than 75 countries internationally—t hey are assigned on three levels: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence and the Grand Award. (The physical issue, which features chef-restaurateur Daniel Boulud on the cover, will be available to readers on Tuesday, July 9.)

Manhattan restaurants alone occupied 190 spots on the list: among the wine-pouring venues, you'll find city newcomers like Coqadoq and Café Carmellini alongside tried-and-true New York staples like Gramercy Tavern, Carbone and Sushi Nakazawa. Unsurprisingly, there's a strong showing by NYC's best fine-dining restaurants , including Eleven Madison Park, Saga and Gabriel Kreuther, as well as celebratory steakhouses like CUT, Wolfgang's, Carne Mare and Del Frisco's. You can check out the full list of NYC winners , as well as all of the 2024 Restaurant Awards honorees, on the Wine Spectator website.