This hotel was just voted the best in NYC

Forgive us for thinking of our very own New York as a hotel paradise. Home to over 700 hotels according to a 2020 Department of City Planning report, the city is filled with beautiful potential lodgings for both tourists and locals seeking wonderful staycations.

So being voted the very best hotels in NYC is, of course, a big deal—especially when the ranking is determined by a panel of actual travelers.

Condé Nast Traveler just released its 37th annual Readers' Choice Awards survey, tallying up a total of 575,048 votes to come up with its list of 25 best hotels in New York City.

The Ritz-Carlton in NoMad earned top praises—and we're not surprised. The 50-story luxury hotel opened just two years ago, adding a new 500-foot structure to the city's skyline and plenty of internal opulence to boot.

Designed as an "oasis of modern luxury," the destination is also home to novel culinary concepts by celebrity chef José Andrés, including D.C. transplant Zaytinya, rooftop bar Nubeluz and fine dining eatery The Bazaar by José Andrés.

Perennial local favorites also made the list, including The Plaza, Mandarin Oriental, Aman and the Four Seasons Hotel. Didn't we say we live in a hotel paradise?

Read on to see the whole list—our own hotel reviews are linked so you can discover why they may have made this list.

The 25 best hotels in NYC according to Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards:

1. The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad

2. The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel

3. The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park

4. The Mark

5. Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown

6. Fouquet's New York

7. The Chatwal, New York City

8. Trump International Hotel & Tower New York

9. Park Hyatt New York

10. Andaz 5th Avenue

11. Thompson Central Park New York

12. Virgin Hotels New York City

13. The Fifth Avenue Hotel

14. Aman New York

15. The Lowell

16. Baccarat Hotel New York

17. InterContinental New York Barclay

18. The St. Regis New York

19. Equinox Hotel New York

20. Gansevoort Meatpacking

21. Mandarin Oriental, New York

22. Westin New York Grand Central

23. The Plaza

24. Moxy NYC Chelsea

25. The Knickerbocker Hotel