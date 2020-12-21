This is NYC’s largest heated outdoor dining experience

We've seen plenty of creative outdoor dining set-ups this year, but this just might be the biggest: Brooklyn's Industry City launched 12,000 square feet of outdoor dining last week. The communal outdoor seating will be stretched across three courtyards, with five "breathable" tents as well as outdoor heaters to warm you up from the winter chill.



“New Yorkers want to support small business and the hospitality industry as much as they can this season,” said Jim Somoza, director of development at Industry City. “They also want to have communal experiences in a safe and warm environment. We are uniquely suited to transform our courtyard space into a heated dining and drinking experience, essentially taking our indoor food hall outdoors."



Many vendors from the food hall are offering takeout into the extensive dining area, including Hometown Bar-b-que, Japan Village, and Big Alice Brewing. Check out the full vendor list below, as well as more photos of the space:

Photograph: Industry City

Photograph: Industry City

Avocaderia

Barrow’s Intense

Bangkok Bar

Big Alice Brewing

Brooklyn Kura

Burger Joint

Ends Meat

Ejen Korean Comfort Food

Frying Pan Brooklyn

Hometown Bar-B-Que

Gumption Coffee

Japan Village

Kotti Doner

Kuraichi

Li-Lac Chocolate

Maglia Rosa

Moore Brothers Wine Company

One Girl Cookies

Renegades of Sunset

Sahadi’s

Standard Wormwood

Supernatural

Table 87

Taco Mix

Taza Mkt

Yaso Tangbao

Most popular on Time Out

- The Dyker Heights Christmas Lights Guide 2020

- The best Christmas movies for kids

- The best day trips for skiing

- 12 fun Christmassy things to do in NYC that will cost you nothing

- Is New York heading for another full shutdown?

Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.