This is NYC’s largest heated outdoor dining experience

[title]
We've seen plenty of creative outdoor dining set-ups this year, but this just might be the biggest: Brooklyn's Industry City launched 12,000 square feet of outdoor dining last week. The communal outdoor seating will be stretched across three courtyards, with five "breathable" tents as well as outdoor heaters to warm you up from the winter chill.
“New Yorkers want to support small business and the hospitality industry as much as they can this season,” said Jim Somoza, director of development at Industry City. “They also want to have communal experiences in a safe and warm environment. We are uniquely suited to transform our courtyard space into a heated dining and drinking experience, essentially taking our indoor food hall outdoors."
Many vendors from the food hall are offering takeout into the extensive dining area, including Hometown Bar-b-que, Japan Village, and Big Alice Brewing. Check out the full vendor list below, as well as more photos of the space:
Avocaderia
Barrow’s Intense
Bangkok Bar
Big Alice Brewing
Brooklyn Kura
Burger Joint
Ends Meat
Ejen Korean Comfort Food
Frying Pan Brooklyn
Hometown Bar-B-Que
Gumption Coffee
Japan Village
Kotti Doner
Kuraichi
Li-Lac Chocolate
Maglia Rosa
Moore Brothers Wine Company
One Girl Cookies
Renegades of Sunset
Sahadi’s
Standard Wormwood
Supernatural
Table 87
Taco Mix
Taza Mkt
Yaso Tangbao
Most popular on Time Out
- The Dyker Heights Christmas Lights Guide 2020
- The best Christmas movies for kids
- The best day trips for skiing
- 12 fun Christmassy things to do in NYC that will cost you nothing
- Is New York heading for another full shutdown?
Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.