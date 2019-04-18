Three Owls Market opens all-day cafe in West Village inspired by New York delis

Three Owls Market is the West Village's newest eatery, joining the growing number of all-day cafes in New York. Fans of Dimes, Gertie, Golda, Hunky Dory and Ole & Steen will rejoice at the concept inspired by New York delis and European markets. Three Owls owner, Suzanne Dumaine is an alum of Plated, a Shark Tank-backed meal kit delivery service, where she tested over 700+ recipes in her role as the Director of Culinary Operations. The market opens to the public next week, Monday, April 22nd (Earth Day!)

The space was designed by James Beard Award-winners The MP Shift, the studio brainchild of Anna Polons and Amy Morris (Ferris, Golda, Mimi Cheng's and Colonia Verde are also clients) who make many of New York's most Instagrammable eating destinations. There's green marble, green leather, cherrywood walls, Spanish tile floors; pieces of the nearby Highline's tracks were even found in the ceiling and serve as a design reference. Vintage owl-shaped shakers that punctuate the room were collected by Dumaine's mother. "The seed of the inspiration came from a childhood fable Suzanne's dad used to read to her called The Three Owls, it was about their travels around the world and the adventures while on that journey. Suzanne as well is really inspired by her travels and recipes she picks-up," The MP Shift team shared with Time Out.

The menu—which pulls from Italian, Mediterranean and French pantries—includes 40-60 items for sit-down, with 25-30 prepared food options. In the morning, you can find grain porridge with barley grits, amaranth with herb oil, crispy millet and an almond pesto; yogurt with citrus, fennel seed, nuts; egg whites, peppadews, arugula; and on the weekends, a special Montecristo with egg-dipped bread, turkey, gruyere, grain mustard and jam. Pastries change daily at the to-go counter (morning glory muffin and lemon poppy seed version will be available starting on Monday), as well as to-go sides like beets with orange and juniper, cauliflower with pickled currants, spicy honey and almonds and cacio pepe snap peas. In the afternoon there's a fancy grilled cheese with gruyere, shallot jam and pullman among other sandwiches and rotisserie meats. At night, the 24-seat space also functions as a bar, with a roster of natural wines and bar snacks (such as a petite chickpea panelle and stracciatella lemon toast) in the hopes you'll never want to leave.

After checking out the upcoming May 2019 Whitney Biennial—which will feature artists like Nicole Eisenman, Jeffrey Gibson, and the youngest artist amongst the 75 selected, Brooklynite Ilana Harris-Babou—head to Three Owls Market, located conveniently around the corner.

Three Owls Market is located at 800 Washington St, New York, NY 10014.

Photograph: Robert Bredvad

