Weekly livestreams from NYC's biggest houses of worship

Thousands of New Yorkers aren't attending services at their respective houses of worship right now—when they may need to the most.

Thankfully, churches, synagogues and other holy places are live-streaming their sermons, homilies and practices of faith so their congregations can still worship.

To help you tune in, here are the weekly streams from some of the city's biggest houses of worship:

St. Patrick's Cathedral

Each Sunday's mass is live at 10:15am at saintpatrickscathedral.org/live. The Catholic Faith Network records its 7am weekday mass and rebroadcasts it at 6:30pm.

St. Bart's

Live masses on Sunday can be found at the church's YouTube channel at 11am. St. Bart's has some tips for online worship here.

The Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine

The Cathedral is hosting morning prayer at 8:30am and evening prayer at 5:30pm daily on Zoom as well as a live-streamed Sunday service at 11am. Check out its calendar for how to access the Zoom meeting.

Trinity Church Wall Street

There is a live-stream of its daily service at 12:05pm Monday through Friday and on Sunday at 11:15am. Online get-togethers are also shared on its events calendar, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The Brooklyn Tabernacle

Tuesday prayer begins at 7pm and its Sunday service is at 9am. Its weekday devotions are at 10am. You can access them here.

The Riverside Church

Tune in at 10:45am every Sunday for its online worship service at trcnyc.org and hang out during its virtual Zoom coffee hour at zoom.us/j/583011162.

Hillsong

Hillsong, which has a New York City location, is doing East Coast-centric services at 9 and 11am, and at 1, 3, 5 and 7pm here.

Central Synagogue

Daily Minyan is Monday through Friday fromShabbat worship is on Fridays fromSaturday Shabbat Central happens from 10 to 11am. Members can find passwords in the synagogue's newsletter and all others can email Drew Brown at brownd@censyn.org for information on how to join.

Temple Emanu-El

All Shabbat services (Friday at 6pm and Saturday at 10:30am) and holiday services can be watched at emanuelnyc.org/broadcast and on its Facebook page.

Sutton Place Synagogue

Morning Minyan is at 8am on Zoom, which you can find information for joining at spsnyc.org. Friday shabbat services are at 6:15pm and Saturday service is at 9:15am, which can be found on the synagogue's livestream and on Rabbi Ain's Facebook Live feed.

Congregation Beth Elohim

Shabbat services are at 6:30pm on Fridays and at 9:30am on Saturdays on Facebook.

Islamic Center at NYU

Regular halaqas at various times are being done on Zoom with Dr. Ali Mermer, Shaykh Suhaib Webb, Shaykha Ieasha Prime, Shaykh Faiyaz Jaffer, and Imam Khalid Latif. They can be found here.

All Souls Unitarian Universalist Congregation

Morning meditations and discussions are on Zoom at 10am daily while Sunday's meditation, music and prayer are scheduled at 10 and 11:15am. The congregation has daily activities online, too. Sign up for its newsletter at allsouls-nyc.org to find out how to join in on the Zoom events.

The New York Society for Ethical Culture

Join in on Zoom on Sundays at 11am. Information on who's speaking and how to join can be found at ethical.nyc/live. Its weekday coffee hour is at 10am and its weekday ethical afternoons are at 2pm. Both events can also be found at the aforementioned link.

New York Buddhist Church

Buddhist chanting and meditation is held on Zoom every Wednesday at 7pm. Contact nybc332@gmail.com to get an invitation to join the sessions. Japanese Howakai is held every first Thursday at 7pm. Contact Yuko Tonohira at yuko.tonohira@gmail.com to get a Zoom invitation to join that class. And Sunday services are held via Facebook Live.

Zen Center of NYC

The Monastery’s Sunday morning program from 9am to noon and its daily zazen (evenings Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30pm) will be live-streamed here.

WON Buddhism of Manhattan

Join through GotoMeeting for a meditation and Dharma talk on Sundays at 11am and Wednesdays at 7:30pm as well as light stretching, chanting and meditation on Tuesday at noon and its peer-led Dharma circle on Wednesdays at 7:30pm.

