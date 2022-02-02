New York
Pizza party
Photograph: Shutterstock

You can get married at Brooklyn pizzeria L'Industrie this Valentine's Day

The restaurant is turning into a pop-up chapel this month.

Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Now this would make for a very memorable wedding. 

Popular Brooklyn pizzeria L'Industrie is turning into a pop-up chapel this Valentine's Day and New Yorkers with a flair for the creative will be able to get married there by booking their nuptials on OpenTable.

Fair warning: There are only 14 spots available, so you're going to want to book your event right now over here. Propose fast!

The "elopement experience" will cost you a total of $600—a fraction of the price of a more traditional New York wedding—and it will take place inside a heated outdoor space that has been converted into a "magical pop-up chapel, decorated with style to commemorate this moment in your lives." The price tag also includes an officiant, two pizzas, soft serve for all and a photographer. 

Speaking of the officiant: L'Industrie's very own pizza maker Celine Eid will do the honors. The pop-up chapel was actually her idea! Clearly, restaurant owners Nick Baglivo and Massimo Laveglia were totally on board.

If you've already tied the knot but don't want to miss out on this very-NYC experience, worry not! You can book a vow renewal ceremony for $600 as well. A total of 20 guests will be allowed to witness the "modern and inclusive 10-minute" ceremony (if you don't want to write your own vows, you can choose from a bunch of "pre-set" ones!) The package includes all the same perks of the elopement experience. 

Although the February 14 offerings at L'Industrie sound super-cool and unique, we understand that wedding bells aren't necessarily ringing for all, which is why we've got a few lists ready for you. Here are the best restaurants for Valentine's Day dinner in NYC, plus the best things to do in town during the day of love and a list of the most romantic eateries in the city. We'd also like to remind you that New York is home to two of the most romantic restaurants in the whole country.

Have you ready to share a pizza your heart this V Day?

