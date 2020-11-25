You can rent a private mezcal cabin in Nolita for the holidays

The Rockefeller Center tree, the Nutcracker Ballet, the light displays—Christmas in New York is packed with time-honored traditions, but one of our favorites involves (what else?) alcohol. It's that magical time of year when holiday pop-up bars start, well, popping up all over the city. Over-the-top options including Miracle and Sippin' Santa have already announced their return for the season and now they've got cozy company: A hacienda-inspired hideaway courtesy of the crew behind Nolita's The Garret Coctelería.

Running from Friday, November 27 through Wednesday, December 30, the bar will transform into Feliz Coctelería, complete with tacos, small plates, and cocteles decked out with seasonal glassware and festive fixings like snow-globe ice spheres. Among the latter, find spicy takes on traditional holiday drinks, like a Toddy made with Guajillo pepper–infused bourbon and hot cocoa loaded with mezcal and green chartreuse marshmallows.



Speaking of mezcal, you can enjoy the spread both indoors and outside (18 seats in, 36 out), but why settle for ordinary seating when there are private mezcal cabins on offer. Yes: Private. Mezcal. Cabins. Each heated, outdoor hut can accommodate groups of 4-6 people and comes merrily outfitted with holiday lights, colorful throws and more. Check out photos of the space, as well as the full menu, below:

Photograph: Courtesy of fohnyc

Photograph: Courtesy of fohnyc

Courtesy of the Garret Cocteleria

Most popular on Time Out

- Here are the Broadway numbers you’ll see in the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

- Best Thanksgiving movies for kids and families

- The 100 best movies of all time

- NYC holiday traditions that aren’t happening this year

- How to get a rapid COVID test in NYC

Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.