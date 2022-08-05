This hi-fi watering hole boasts three rooms: a lively space for mingling in big booths and listening to vinyl, an airy café with an all-plant-based menu and a back joint that feels like a hypnotic Berlin club for dancing the night away. The beverage program also centers on cocktails concocted from homemade, healthy tonics, and some are also nonalcoholic like the sauce-free blood-orange celery soda or the coconut-water chamomile. We love a nightlife option that leaves you feeling fresh the next day—especially if you don't arrive home until the early morning.
Get ready to shake your rump and bust a move at the best places to dance in NYC. While we certainly love frequenting the best clubs in NYC, there's also much love to be shown for the non-clubs providing top-notch DJ mixes to groove to. To make the hunt for the best dance club (or bar) easier for you, we’ve rounded up the top spots where you can boogie. Some are big, some are small, some are dive bars, and some are clubs—but they are all roomy and fun to get down at with your friends. When the dancing fatigue sets in, head to one of these haunts for tasty bar food and snacks to refuel.
