Serendipity3 pegasus
Photograph: Courtesy Serendipity3

Get last-minute married at these NYC restaurants this Valentine's Day

Say 'I do' and still make it to happy hour.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Although it’s getting a little late to make a reservation at one of NYC’s most romantic restaurants this Valentine’s Day, you can still skip a few steps and get married at a few area restaurants this Monday, February 14—whether you're the type to get engaged with the crowds in Times Square or prefer a more subdued setting. For a brand-new, legally-binding union, you’ll need a marriage licence and the mettle to make it through the subsequent 24-hour waiting period. But for a vow renewal or symbolic ceremony, all you need is love and up to $600, plus tips. 

NYC restaurants for last-minute Valentine's Day weddings

L'Industrie
Photograph: Shutterstock

L'Industrie

  • Restaurants
  • Eating

L’industrie is offering fairly formal affairs for pairs seeking new contracts of the heart and vow renewals. The Williamsburg pizzeria has partnered with the coupling pros at Honeybreak Officiants to offer $600 packages that include a ten-minute ceremony (the perfect length of time for vows and the licence signing, to be honest), photography resulting in 15 edited images (you’d typically spend a lot more and still only end up with a few for the grid) and two pizzas to feed 6-8 guests (don’t forget to freeze a slice for your first anniversary!), all in L’industrie’s temporary iteration as a pop-up chapel. Only 14 slots were available when this union was announced, and there are, shockingly, still a few available at press time. 

Serendipity 3
Photograph: Courtesy of Serendipity3

Serendipity 3

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Lenox Hill
  • price 2 of 4

Home to a Time Out New York Instagram Thing, it's a given that the world-famous Sernedipity 3 is photogenic, which is an enormous draw for most wedding destinations. It also checks a couple of other boxes, including an abundance of confections and, dare we say (they do often enough!), a certain icon status. And this is one place where aspiring spouses won’t have to choose between wedding themes like sweets, cinema, erstwhile celebrities or NYC history, as the decades-old spot has seen ‘em all. Ceremony slots are available from 12pm to 4pm and 5pm to 8pm, and you can call to reserve or book on Resy with one of the most important guest annotations of your dining life. On the big day, an officiant will swing by your table and knock this whole deal out in about 15-20 minutes. The first three to tie the knot will be rewarded with tickets to Moulin Rouge! The Musical, plus all the happiness anyone who’s ever been married is guaranteed. 

Black Barn
Photograph: Courtesy of Black Barn

Black Barn

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Flatiron
  • price 3 of 4

Get hitched cosmopolitan country-style at Black Barn for the price of a prix-fixe this Valentine’s Day. The restaurant will host novel vows and renewals in a private space off the dining room every 30 minutes from 5pm to 7pm for duos dining on the $115 per person menu. Beaming better halves can also pose for portraits poised on Black Barn’s ski lift set piece, and dinner promises more than 70 “aphrodisiac ingredients,” plus a glass of Champagne. Additional guests are welcome for small receptions for the same set price, reservations must be made by phone and, as in love and marriage, drinks, tax and gratuity are not included. 

