Get last-minute married at these NYC restaurants this Valentine's Day

L’industrie is offering fairly formal affairs for pairs seeking new contracts of the heart and vow renewals. The Williamsburg pizzeria has partnered with the coupling pros at Honeybreak Officiants to offer $600 packages that include a ten-minute ceremony (the perfect length of time for vows and the licence signing, to be honest), photography resulting in 15 edited images (you’d typically spend a lot more and still only end up with a few for the grid) and two pizzas to feed 6-8 guests (don’t forget to freeze a slice for your first anniversary!), all in L’industrie’s temporary iteration as a pop-up chapel. Only 14 slots were available when this union was announced, and there are, shockingly, still a few available at press time.
Although it’s getting a little late to make a reservation at one of NYC’s most romantic restaurants this Valentine’s Day, you can still skip a few steps and get married at a few area restaurants this Monday, February 14—whether you're the type to get engaged with the crowds in Times Square or prefer a more subdued setting. For a brand-new, legally-binding union, you’ll need a marriage licence and the mettle to make it through the subsequent 24-hour waiting period. But for a vow renewal or symbolic ceremony, all you need is love and up to $600, plus tips.