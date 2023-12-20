This year in New York City, dining is all about independence. Most of the best new restaurants of 2023 come from operators untethered from corporate behemoths or PR machines. Instead, the top spot was founded by a few friends from the industry who just wanted to do something a little different— a pattern that’s also woven throughout the rest of the esteemed list of ventures that make up the last 12 months’ eating and drinking tapestry.

Here, you’ll see neighborhood stunners, triumphant follow-up projects, aspirational fancies and homestyle victories that land like a hug. They sprawl inside august institutions, hover over midtown like secret treehouses, assume iconic positions, edge toward Superfund sites, and blend in with the brownstones of tree-lined Brooklyn. These are the 10 best new restaurants of 2023.

