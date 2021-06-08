While we were busy catching up with all of New York's best restaurants, a whole new slew of excellent dining destinations started popping up to further complicate our reservation schedules and meticulously orchestrated walk-in efforts. While we’re always delighted to revisit those old favorites, everyone knows that sometimes only something shiny and new will do.

How new? This perpetually updated list includes the best new restaurants that have opened over the past six months. June’s edition includes a spot that had a false start back in December, a few enviable bookings, a pop-up made permanent and a little bit of a reboot.