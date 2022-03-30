This Boogie Down saloon isn’t just the best beer bar in the Bronx—for our money, it’s unrivaled anywhere north of midtown. Uptowners have the bar’s co-owner Chris Giudice to thank: In less than two years, the brick-walled joint has become a bona fide craft headquarters, hosting boisterous guest-brewer events, doling out growlers and attracting loyalists who attempt to sample and rate 100 different quaffs for the bar’s Beer Club (members get 50% off beers for life). And thanks to a lineup of 16 domestic-leaning taps, a rotating cask and more than 30 interchanging bottles, hitting the hundred mark isn’t all that difficult.
The Bronx is more than just home to those pinstriped Yanks. It’s home to the city’s real Little Italy and subsequently some of the best pizza in NYC, as well as exemplary interpretations of global foods representing the Boogie Down’s rich diversity. Grab a pint at one of the borough’s top-rate beer halls, and toast to the best restaurants and bars in the Bronx.
