The 20 best New York theater shows to see in winter 2018

It may be cold outside, but plenty of hot shows are on their way to New York City in the winter of 2018. Even before the traditionally jam-packed first month of spring, when shows rush to open in time for the Tony Awards, there is a whole lot to choose from. The two biggest Broadway productions, Frozen and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, arrive with huge potential fan bases already in place, so finding cheap Broadway tickets for them will be a challenge. But there are also Broadway revivals of major works by American writers (Tony Kushner, Edward Albee, Kenneth Lonergan, Rodgers and Hammerstein) and potentially thrilling new plays for those willing to venture Off Broadway shows and Off-Off Broadway—not to mention a musical version of Mean Girls. Here are 20 of the winter's most promising productions, listed chronologically.

