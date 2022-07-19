Some of the most famous phrases in pop culture come from plays. “To be or not to be, that is the question?” is a line written in William Shakespeare’s Hamlet. “Stella!” is straight out of A Street Car Named Desire by Tennesee Williams. “Attention must be paid” is from Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman. The line was even quoted by Samantha (Kim Cattrall) in the Sex and the City movie.

Plays that date back decades—and some centuries—have withstood the test of time as some of the most important and groundbreaking stories. That’s why they’re often revived and revisited through countless revivals. In fact, this upcoming fall theatrical season in New York City boasts a Broadway revival of Death of a Salesman at the Hudson Theatre starring Sharon D. Clarke and Wendell Pierce. It’s No. 2 on our list of top plays. Coming in at No. 24, the Pulitzer Prize-winning Topdog/Underdog by Suzan-Lori Parks starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Corey Hawkins is also coming to Broadway at the Golden Theatre. Off-Broadway at the Public Theater, will be a remounted version of A Raisin in the Sun by Lorraine Hansberry, which we’ve listed as the No. 1 play of all time.

How many have you seen of the 50 on this list?

