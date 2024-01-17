A spring preview of the most exciting new Off Broadway musicals and plays that are set to open in early 2024

It is shaping up to be an extremely busy spring season on Broadway—but, as always, much of the most exciting work continues to be found in smaller Off Broadway venues. The 2024 spring Off Broadway season includes dozens of promising productions: new plays by John Patrick Shanley, Suzan-Lori Parks, Itamar Moses and Charles Busch; new musicals by Jason Robert Brown, David Yazbeck, Michael R. Jackson, Sufjan Stevens and Taylor Mac; major stars including Laurence Fishburne, Cecily Strong, Cynthia Nixon, Josh Radnor and Taylor Schilling. We've sorted through them to choose 25 that seem especially interesting. Here, in chronological order, are the Off Broadway shows we're most looking forward to seeing in the next three months.

(Not included here, but definitely worth keeping in mind: City Center's indispensable Encores! series, which is presenting two star-studded staged concerts during this period: Once Upon a Mattress and Jelly's Last Jam.)

