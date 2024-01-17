Gabby Beans (The Skin of Our Teeth) plays a scholarship student who falls for a seemingly perfect classmate at her boarding school in a twisty coming-of-age story by Rachel Bonds. Danya Taymor—who is directing another troubled-teen tale, The Outsiders, on Broadway this season—helms the world premiere at the Roundabout, with a cast that also includes Hagan Oliveras, Samuel Henry Levine and John Zdrojeski.
It is shaping up to be an extremely busy spring season on Broadway—but, as always, much of the most exciting work continues to be found in smaller Off Broadway venues. The 2024 spring Off Broadway season includes dozens of promising productions: new plays by John Patrick Shanley, Suzan-Lori Parks, Itamar Moses and Charles Busch; new musicals by Jason Robert Brown, David Yazbeck, Michael R. Jackson, Sufjan Stevens and Taylor Mac; major stars including Laurence Fishburne, Cecily Strong, Cynthia Nixon, Josh Radnor and Taylor Schilling. We've sorted through them to choose 25 that seem especially interesting. Here, in chronological order, are the Off Broadway shows we're most looking forward to seeing in the next three months.
(Not included here, but definitely worth keeping in mind: City Center's indispensable Encores! series, which is presenting two star-studded staged concerts during this period: Once Upon a Mattress and Jelly's Last Jam.)
