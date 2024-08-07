Paris FOMO has reached an all-time high in New York, likely thanks to the constant stream of the 2024 Paris Olympics at home, at the bar and at work (cough). But instead of dropping funds on a last-minute ticket to the City of Light, New York has a little bit of Paris right here at home. The city is home to a plethora of French eateries, from quaint bistros to tasting menus. An alcove for Parisian transplants and lovers of the culture, NoHo’s Little Paris is home to croissants, wine and architectural charm. Heck, one the most famous attractions in the city goes to Lady Liberty. In celebration of one of Netflix’s most popular Parisian-inspired series, French aperitif brand, Maison Lillet, is hosting a pop-up this month, bound to give us even more French feels.

Leading up to its season 4 return on August 15, Netflix's Emily in Paris is landing in New York with a Parisian-style pop-up, Café de Lillet, on August 14 and August 15. The pop-up restaurant is inspired by the show’s central cafe, L'esprit de Gigi. Taking over the West Village eatery, Boucherie, the culinary experience will serve iconic French dishes among interactive musical and artistic experiences, primed and ready for snapping a photo (or 10). Made special for the event, guests can sip on cocktails stirred with limited edition bottles: Lillet Blanc and Lillet Rosé. Lucky guests will also enjoy a special celebrity appearance from socialite and fashion it-girl, Nicky Hilton.

This event is already on the waitlist status, add your name here.