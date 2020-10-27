Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Eight of the coolest polling places in New York City
Madison Square Garden
Photograph: Shutterstock

Eight of the coolest polling places in New York City

Waiting in line to cast your ballot isn't boring at these eight voting sites across NYC.

By Shaye Weaver
Advertising

Waiting in line to cast your ballot can be a long and boring experience with most of us heading to schools, churches and YMCA buildings, but some lucky New Yorkers get to vote in the coolest polling sites in NYC.

Instead of checking the boxes in a library, those who live in the voting districts of some historic places, museums, and amazing NYC attractions actually can vote there. If you're curious, the city has a map of polling sites you can check out here.

Scroll down to see the most unique and coolest polling places in NYC.

RECOMMENDED: 10 local illustrators perfectly capture how New Yorkers feel about the upcoming election

The coolest voting sites in NYC

Queens Botanical Garden
Queens Botanical Garden
Photograph: Courtesy Queens Botanical Garden, Anne Tan-Detchkov

Queens Botanical Garden

Attractions Parks and gardens Flushing

Some lucky Queens residents get to vote at this 39-acre serene space. They'll get to pass the two blue atlas cedars that flank the gate at the garden's Main Street, and perhaps even purchase tickets to see its variety of horticultural sights, including a Fragrance Walk, Cleansing Biotope and Wetland and Woodland Garden. 

Read more
Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden
Photograph: Shutterstock

Madison Square Garden

Music Music venues Midtown West

The iconic concert venue and sports area announced in August that it is serving as a polling site for over 60,000 voters this year. The famous arena is a 20,000-seat venue and home to New York basketball and ice hockey teams the Knicks and the Rangers, but also is a favorite spot for college basketball tournaments (The Big East), professional boxing, MMA fighting and as a destination for WWE. Non-sports fans, however, mainly know the Garden as the best spot in town to catch touring international sensations like Adele, Beyonce and Aziz Ansari and countless other amazing concerts.

Read more
Buy
Advertising
Barclays Center ribbon cutting
Barclays Center ribbon cutting
Photograph: Filip Wolak

Barclays Center

Sports and fitness Stadiums Prospect Heights

In September, the Barclays Center announced that it too would be a polling site. It is the borough's largest voting space and is providing thousands of voters with a centrally-located polling site. The 19,000-seat venue opened in September 2012 and brought with it the Brooklyn Nets, the borough's first major pro sports team since the Dodgers left in 1957. Besides the NBA, the venue hosts concerts by superstars such as Rihanna and (part owner) Jay-Z, sports tourneys including the Atlantic 10 Men's Basketball Championship and family-friendly events like the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus.

Read more
Buy
Theater for the New City
Theater for the New City
Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

Theater For New City

Some voters will get to go inside the Theater for New City (even though theaters are closed right now) to cast their ballots. The East Village venue is one of the city's leading Off-Broadway spots for political and community-centric programming with four theaters across 30,000 square feet. It's housed in the former First Avenue Retail Market, which was created in 1938 by Fiorello LaGuardia to take pushcart peddlers off the streets.

Read more
Advertising
Brooklyn Borough Hall
Brooklyn Borough Hall
Photograph: Shutterstock/Ark Neyman

Brooklyn Borough Hall and Plaza

Museums History Downtown Brooklyn

Voters around Brooklyn Borough Hall, where the Brooklyn Borough President works, get to perform their civic duty in what is the former city hall of the City of Brooklyn. Built in 1848, Brooklyn Borough Hall is a city landmark and on the National Register of Historic Places. It's pretty cool that some New Yorkers will get to vote inside a place where government is actively happening and has been for more than a century.

Read more
Brooklyn Museum
Brooklyn Museum
Photograph: Courtesy Kolin Mendez/Brooklyn Museum

Brooklyn Museum

Museums Natural history Prospect Park

Imagine going to vote and being able to check out some of Brooklyn Museum's exhibitions before you leave (Of course, you'd have to get tickets). Some voters will get to do this and we're totes jealous. The museum, found on the edge of the sprawling Prospect Park, has a large holding of Egyptian art as well as the famous feminist piece, The Dinner Party, by Judy Chicago. Works by such Impressionists masters as Cézanne, Monet and Degas are also included in the collection along with with prime examples of Early American Art, period rooms and so much more.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Brooklyn Borough Hall
Brooklyn Borough Hall
Photograph: Shutterstock

Tweed Courthouse

The Tweed Courthouse is a historic courthouse building on Chambers Street and is named after William M. "Boss" Tweed, the infamous leader of the corrupt Tammany Hall political machine in the mid-19th century. (Boss Tweed was actually convicted here in 1873 in an unfinished courtroom.) It is the second-oldest city government building in the borough, after City Hall, and is on the National Register of Historic Places and its facade and interior are both New York City designated landmarks. Today, it's where the city's Department of Education is located.

Church of the Heavenly Rest
Church of the Heavenly Rest
Photograph: Shutterstock/Felix Lipov

The Church of the Heavenly Rest

Museums Special interest Central Park

This Upper East Side Episcopal Church is also a polling site, like many other churches and places of worship across the city. This building, however, is a gorgeous place to cast your ballot. Founded in 1865 by American Civil War veterans, it was meant to memorialize soldiers who had died in that war. With 1,000 members in 1900, it moved from its original site on Fifth Avenue and 46th Street to Fifth Avenue and 90th Street. It's an inspiring place to vote, plus it was featured in the 1997 film The Devil's Advocate with Keanu Reeves.

Read more

More on the 2020 election

Advertising
Advertising
Recommended

    You may also like

      Advertising