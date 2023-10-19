Five haunted Airbnbs outside NYC

The House on Center Street, Waterloo, NY
5 hours by car
This house, built in 1902, has seen many deaths. Across 30 years, it was the site of approximately four of them within the Maloney family who owned it. The current owners believe it is haunted, sharing videos and photos of anomalies across the house, including in the stairwell. According to The Breeze 103.9, there are a whopping 39 spirits and you can sense them through disembodied voices, shadow figures and cold spots throughout the home.
You can currently rent out one of three rooms in this Victorian gem. The stay comes with breakfast, too, which may be a welcome treat after a night here. If you’re interested in paranormal investigation, you can email thehouseoncenterst@gmail.com.