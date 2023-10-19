New York
Historic Civil War Farm House on Airbnb
Photograph: courtesy of Airbnb

Five haunted Airbnbs outside NYC

You’ll be staying with some spectral hosts at these spooky Airbnbs.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
If the ghosts and ghouls of NYC aren’t cutting it for you and you want a real haunting this Halloween, consider staying at one of these “haunted” Airbnbs.

Outside of NYC are several mansions and manors with dark histories, supposedly rife with spirits who make things go “bump” in the night. Some of these homes are near battlefields and have gotten reports of men in uniform, and some have just seen families with very bad luck (read: multiple deaths) over the years.

We’ve rounded up five reportedly haunted homes you can rent on Airbnb outside of NYC.

RECOMMENDED: The 11 most haunted Airbnbs in the U.S.

Haunted Airbnbs near NYC

The House on Center Street, Waterloo, NY
Photograph: courtesy of The House on Center Street in Waterloo NY

The House on Center Street, Waterloo, NY

5 hours by car

This house, built in 1902, has seen many deaths. Across 30 years, it was the site of approximately four of them within the Maloney family who owned it. The current owners believe it is haunted, sharing videos and photos of anomalies across the house, including in the stairwell. According to The Breeze 103.9, there are a whopping 39 spirits and you can sense them through disembodied voices, shadow figures and cold spots throughout the home.

You can currently rent out one of three rooms in this Victorian gem. The stay comes with breakfast, too, which may be a welcome treat after a night here. If you’re interested in paranormal investigation, you can email thehouseoncenterst@gmail.com.

Book Now
The Cozy Cabin in Saylorsburg, PA
Photograph: courtesy of Airbnb

The Cozy Cabin in Saylorsburg, PA

2 hours by car

This Pennsylvania cabin built in the 1920s has had multiple reports of ghosts from guests and the host Jenny, according to Airbnb. They say there are mysterious ticking noises.

A visitor posted a TikTok about the ticking noise that stemmed from a non-working clock the attic.

We searched the reviews for any mention of “ghosts” “ticking” or “noises” and nothing came up. Perhaps the provided noise machines cover it up now?

Book Now
The Civil War field hospital in Gettysburg, PA
Photograph: courtesy of Airbnb

The Civil War field hospital in Gettysburg, PA

3 hours by car

This barn and farmhouse were both utilized as a Confederate field hospital during the Battle of Gettysburg, which truly gives us the creeps. People, including the host, have said they’ve seen uniformed apparitions and heard footsteps.

“I will be your only ‘living’ host, but there are many others who reside with me,” host Stephani says. “They have lived at the farm for many many years, some for hundreds of years. Yes, the house is haunted, but they are all friendly! I have been here for 36 years and have lots of interesting stories that I’d be happy to share with you if you are interested.”

To really set the mood, the bedroom with a queen-size bed, is decked out in period decor. It sleeps up to four guests.

Book Now
A gothic castle in Ellicott City, MD
Photograph: Airbnb

A gothic castle in Ellicott City, MD

3 and a half hours by car

This Lilburn Mansion right near Baltimore may have a few ghostly roommates ready for you. The two-bedroom space has a ballroom, library, a pool and tons of outdoor space. The story goes that after a fire destroyed the original 1857 property, “the castle” as the owners call it, went through a major restoration that the manor’s …former residents didn’t much appreciate. Following that the home saw the death of a child as well as the family’s patriarch. Once, a visitor spotted a child hanging from a chandelier, among other apparitions and sounds.

Book now
A historic 1800s mansion in Upper Marlboro, MD
Photograph: courtesy of Airbnb

A historic 1800s mansion in Upper Marlboro, MD

4 hours by car

Linville Manor, an elegant mansion that sits on 4 acres of land that was part of one of Maryland’s earliest land-grant properties and has the third oldest beech tree in the state, is undeniably haunted, according to those who have stayed and written about it. Across its centuries of existence, it has seen much life and death, including women dying in childbirth, young children passing away from any number of issues, a devastating fire and more, so says midatlanticdaytrips.com. From friendly ghosts to an eyeless lurker and a phantom cat, there’s much to discover here. Excited and want to know what the amenities are? You can have access to four private bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, the dinning room, a library, the ballroom, a TV room and the lounge for $450 a night.

Book Now

Haunted NYC

