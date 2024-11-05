Subscribe
Dua Lipa
Photograph: Dua Lipa
Photograph: Dua Lipa

Everything popstar Dua Lipa ate and did in Singapore during her tour stop here

Good choices, Dua Lipa

Mingli Seet
Written by Mingli Seet
Arts & Culture Writer
By now, you’ve likely heard that popstar Dua Lipa is in town. Last night, she wrapped up day one of her Radical Optimism Tour in Singapore, with day two ready to hype up the Singapore Indoor Stadium tonight. On the flip side, social media reveals that Dua Lipa has been making the most of her downtime in Singapore prior to her shows, exploring our neighbourhoods and indulging in the city’s authentic flavours. We did a bit of sleuthing ourselves – here’s how the 29-year-old superstar experienced Singapore, with most of her time spent in the hood of Katong.

Dua Lipa's eat and see

328 Katong Laksa

  • Marine Parade
328 Katong Laksa
328 Katong Laksa
Photograph: Dua Lipa

A quick Google search for laksa in Singapore will quickly reveal 328 Katong Laksa as a top result – and for good reason. As one of Singapore's most iconic laksa spots, 328 Katong Laksa is renowned for its rich, spicy coconut-based broth and conveniently cut noodles. Named after its original location at 328 East Coast Road, it has become a beloved institution known for its unique take on this classic dish.

The store’s fame skyrocketed when it won a “laksa showdown” against celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay during the Hawker Heroes competition organised by Singaporean food network Makansutra. This victory cemented 328 Katong Laksa’s reputation and earned it global attention.

She also completed her meal with sour plum juice – one of Singapore's classic beverages made by steeping dried sour plums, or ume plums, in water. To enhance the flavour, additional ingredients like rock sugar, licorice, star anise, and sometimes other herbs are added. This drink can be found pretty much everywhere in Singapore, especially in hawker centres.

Sri Senpaga Vinayagar Temple

  • Things to do
  • Marine Parade
Sri Senpaga Vinayagar Temple
Sri Senpaga Vinayagar Temple
Photograph: Dua Lipa

Also located in Katong, Sri Senpaga Vinayagar Temple stands as a prominent Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Ganesha, known locally as Vinayagar. Located along Ceylon Road, this temple has deep historical and cultural significance for the Tamil and Hindu communities in Singapore.

The origins of the temple date back to the 1850s when a statue of Lord Ganesha was found near a pond by a group of Ceylonese Tamils. The statue was placed under a Senpaga tree (chempaka tree), thus giving the temple its name.

Today, Sri Senpaga Vinayagar Temple is known for its vibrant festivals, particularly Vinayaka Chaturthi (Ganesha’s birthday), drawing worshippers and tourists alike. Its detailed architecture, cultural activities, and spiritual offerings make it an important centre for Hindu worship and Tamil cultural heritage in Singapore.

New Ubin Seafood

  • Chinese
  • City Hall
New Ubin Seafood
New Ubin Seafood
Photograph: Dua Lipa

Singapore has plenty of seafood restaurants, but New Ubin Seafood is probably one of the better known ones. Its roots trace back to the 1980s on Pulau Ubin, a rustic island off Singapore’s mainland. Originally a modest seafood eatery catering to the island’s residents and visitors, New Ubin Seafood gained a reputation for its fresh seafood and authentic “kampong-style” cooking.

Some of their popular dishes include their US Black Angus Ribeye served with heartland-inspired sides, and its ’heart attack fried rice’, cooked with beef drippings for a rich, indulgent flavour. They’re also known for infusing Singaporean flavours with global influences, such as adding dishes like Foie Gras Satay and Hokkien Mee.

