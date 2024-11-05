Everything popstar Dua Lipa ate and did in Singapore during her tour stop here

A quick Google search for laksa in Singapore will quickly reveal 328 Katong Laksa as a top result – and for good reason. As one of Singapore's most iconic laksa spots, 328 Katong Laksa is renowned for its rich, spicy coconut-based broth and conveniently cut noodles. Named after its original location at 328 East Coast Road, it has become a beloved institution known for its unique take on this classic dish.

The store’s fame skyrocketed when it won a “laksa showdown” against celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay during the Hawker Heroes competition organised by Singaporean food network Makansutra. This victory cemented 328 Katong Laksa’s reputation and earned it global attention.

She also completed her meal with sour plum juice – one of Singapore's classic beverages made by steeping dried sour plums, or ume plums, in water. To enhance the flavour, additional ingredients like rock sugar, licorice, star anise, and sometimes other herbs are added. This drink can be found pretty much everywhere in Singapore, especially in hawker centres.