Singapore's café scene is truly one to beat. How many of us remember when specialty coffee shops were just starting to gain attention in the early 2010s? Well, things haven't slowed down since then. In fact, we're seeing even more cafés popping up across the island than ever before. The growing number of places to visit seems daunting, even if you resolve to checking off one new spot every week. So let this list of Time Out Singapore Recommended Cafés for 2024 make the process easier for you.

The Time Out Editorial Team spent weeks poring over our list of go-to cafés — places we won't hesitate to recommend if someone asks where they can get a good cuppa, pastry, or dessert nearby. These 55 spots range from long-time favourites and familiar names, to hidden gems that are worth checking out. Read on to find out which are our top picks. We've also released lists of our recommended restaurants and hawker stalls in Singapore, as part of our annual Time Out Recommended campaign.

Acoustics Coffee Bar (Neil Road)

Ahimsa Sanctuary

Alchemist (The Mill)

Apartment Coffee

Aphrodite

Atlas Coffeehouse

Bites & Brews

Butter Tgt

Chu and Co

Chye Seng Huat Hardware

Clap Café

Cloud

Coffee Tea Library

Common Man Coffee Roasters

Dawn

Dough

Five Oars Coffee Roasters

Folk Yard

Frankie & Fern’s

Gather

Gelatiamo

Glasshouse

Great Nanyang Heritage Cafe

Hello Arigato

Hellu Coffee

Hey Slow Joe

Hvala (Odeon Towers)

Kafe Utu

Kamome Bakery (Thomson)

King’s Cart Coffee Factory

Kurasu Singapore

Kyuukei Coffee

La Levain

Little Rogue Coffee

Lola’s Cafe

Maxi Coffee Bar

Micro Bakery & Kitchen Red House

Mr Bucket Chocolaterie

Naga House

Pocket by Flip Coffee Roasters

Punch

Rise Bakehouse

Rookie’s Coffee Shop

Slow Bakes

Snap Cafe

Surrey Hills Grocer (Woodleigh Mall)

Swee Lee Clarke Quay

SYIP

Tea Chapter

The Better Half

The Brewing Ground

The Populus Coffee and Food Co

Toby’s Estate

Tolido’s Espresso Nook

Yat Ka Yan

