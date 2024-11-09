Subscribe
Here are 55 cafés in Singapore with great ambience, coffee and food, recommended by Time Out

All our frequent haunts in one ultimate list

Adira Chow
Swee Lee Clarke Quay
Singapore's café scene is truly one to beat. How many of us remember when specialty coffee shops were just starting to gain attention in the early 2010s? Well, things haven't slowed down since then. In fact, we're seeing even more cafés popping up across the island than ever before. The growing number of places to visit seems daunting, even if you resolve to checking off one new spot every week. So let this list of Time Out Singapore Recommended Cafés for 2024 make the process easier for you. 

The Time Out Editorial Team spent weeks poring over our list of go-to cafés — places we won't hesitate to recommend if someone asks where they can get a good cuppa, pastry, or dessert nearby. These 55 spots range from long-time favourites and familiar names, to hidden gems that are worth checking out. Read on to find out which are our top picks. We've also released lists of our recommended restaurants and hawker stalls in Singapore, as part of our annual Time Out Recommended campaign.

Acoustics Coffee Bar (Neil Road)
Ahimsa Sanctuary
Alchemist (The Mill)
Apartment Coffee
Aphrodite
Atlas Coffeehouse
Bites & Brews
Butter Tgt
Chu and Co
Chye Seng Huat Hardware
Clap Café
Cloud
Coffee Tea Library
Common Man Coffee Roasters
Dawn
Dough
Five Oars Coffee Roasters
Folk Yard
Frankie & Fern’s
Gather
Gelatiamo
Glasshouse
Great Nanyang Heritage Cafe
Hello Arigato
Hellu Coffee
Hey Slow Joe
Hvala (Odeon Towers)
Kafe Utu
Kamome Bakery (Thomson)
King’s Cart Coffee Factory
Kurasu Singapore
Kyuukei Coffee
La Levain
Little Rogue Coffee
Lola’s Cafe
Maxi Coffee Bar
Micro Bakery & Kitchen Red House
Mr Bucket Chocolaterie
Naga House
Pocket by Flip Coffee Roasters
Punch
Rise Bakehouse
Rookie’s Coffee Shop
Slow Bakes
Snap Cafe
Surrey Hills Grocer (Woodleigh Mall)
Swee Lee Clarke Quay
SYIP
Tea Chapter
The Better Half
The Brewing Ground
The Populus Coffee and Food Co
Toby’s Estate
Tolido’s Espresso Nook
Yat Ka Yan

